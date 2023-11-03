PHILIPPINES, November 3 - Press Release

November 3, 2023 Gatchalian expects Japan PM visit to lead to stronger economic, security cooperation Senator Win Gatchalian said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the Philippines will pave the way for stronger economic and security cooperation between the two nations. "Prime Minister Kishida's visit to the country couldn't be more timely given recent developments," said Gatchalian, referring to the Philippines' decision to withdraw a request for overseas development assistance (ODA) from China as well as the Chinese Coast Guard's worsening aggression in the West Philippine Sea. According to Gatchalian, Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) along with the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, and other multilateral funding institutions have a long history of providing funding support for the Philippines and they have successfully funded many projects in the country with concessionary interest rates and terms. Gatchalian said that research conducted by his office shows that ODAs coming from Japan have favorable financing costs compared to those provided by China. JICA has active ODA grants totaling P9.8 billion, as of December 2022, based on the consolidated audit report on ODA-funded programs and projects released by the Commission on Audit, he added. These ODA grants to the Philippines from Japan include the Metro Manila Subway Project, North-South Commuter Railway Project, and Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Projects for the Philippine Coastguard. In terms of regional security, Prime Minister Kishida's visit could also bolster the two countries' efforts in cultivating regional cooperation amid China's continuing provocation in the West Philippine Sea that has been causing security concerns in the region, according to Gatchalian. The Philippines and Japan are expected to discuss the Reciprocal Access Agreement between Japan's defense forces and the Philippine military to bring troops and equipment into each other's countries. Japan is also expected to provide coastal radar systems and patrol vessels to the Philippines to bolster the country's surveillance capabilities. Gatchalian umaasang ang pagbisita ng Japan PM ay hahantong sa mas malakas na kooperasyong pang-ekonomiya at seguridad Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang pagbisita ni Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sa Pilipinas ay magbibigay daan para sa mas malakas na pagtutulungan sa ekonomiya at seguridad sa pagitan ng dalawang bansa. "Ang pagbisita ni Punong Ministro Kishida sa bansa ay mas napapanahon kasunod ng ilang mga mahahalagang isyu," sabi ni Gatchalian, na tinukoy ang desisyon ng Pilipinas na bawiin ang kahilingan para sa overseas development assistance (ODA) mula sa China at ang pangha-harass at pambu-bully ng Chinese Coast Guard sa West Philippine Sea. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang Japan sa pamamagitan ng Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) kasama ang Asian Development Bank, World Bank, at iba pang multilateral funding institution ay may mahabang kasaysayan sa pagbibigay ng suporta sa pagpopondo para sa Pilipinas at matagumpay nilang napondohan ang maraming proyekto sa bansa na may mga concessionary interest rate at terms. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang pananaliksik na isinagawa ng kanyang tanggapan ay nagpapakita na ang mga ODA na nagmumula sa Japan ay may paborableng financing costs kumpara sa ibinigay ng China. Ang JICA, dagdag niya, ay may aktibong ODA grant na may kabuuang P9.8 bilyon hanggang noong Disyembre 2022, batay sa pinagsama-samang ulat ng pag-audit sa mga programa at proyektong pinondohan ng ODA na inilabas ng Commission on Audit. Kabilang sa mga ODA grant na ito sa Pilipinas mula Japan ang Metro Manila Subway Project, North-South Commuter Railway Project, at Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Projects para sa Philippine Coastguard. Sa usapin ng panrehiyong seguridad, ang pagbisita ni Punong Ministro Kishida ay maaari ring magpalakas sa pagsisikap ng dalawang bansa sa paglinang ng kooperasyong panrehiyon sa gitna ng patuloy na agresibong aksyon ng China sa West Philippine Sea na nagdudulot ng pangamba sa seguridad ng rehiyon, ayon kay Gatchalian. Inaasahang tatalakayin ng Pilipinas at Japan ang Reciprocal Access Agreement sa pagitan ng mga puwersa ng depensa ng Japan at ng militar ng Pilipinas upang magdala ng mga tropa at kagamitan sa kanya-kanyang bansa. Inaasahan ding magbibigay ang Japan ng mga coastal radar system at mga patrol vessel sa Pilipinas upang palakasin ang mga kakayahan sa pagbabantay sa seguridad ng bansa.