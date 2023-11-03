PHILIPPINES, November 3 -
Press Release
November 3, 2023
STATEMENT OF SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE APPOINTMENT OF DA SECRETARY FRANCISCO TIU LAUREL JR.
Sec. Tiu Laurel's appointment to the DA is a signal that the agriculture sector needs practical and sensible solutions to boost productivity. Moreover, it is high time to open up the sector to corporations to invest in especially in mechanization and building economies of scale which the secretary have experience in.
