Koreleo Medical Compression Garments Empower Athletes and Dancers with New Technology in Sportswear
Koreleo's patented apparel incorporates the proven benefits of medical grade compression to help reduce inflammation while protecting, supporting, and restoring muscle tissue that is often compromised by repetitive and exhaustive training
Koreleo proudly unveils its advanced compression-based training apparel, meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Tailored for gymnasts, dancers, runners and figure skaters our innovative solution combats inflammation, provides dynamic back support, shields the spine from impact, and expedites recovery.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Koreleo, a trailblazer in high performance athletic wear, is excited to launch its latest line of compression-based training apparel.
— Faith Mason, President of Koreleo
Through the strategic integration of 20-30 mmHg medical-grade compression into the core of all Koreleo apparel, athletes, dancers, and fitness enthusiasts can now access quantifiable relief from lumbar inflammation and safeguard themselves against overuse and repetitive injuries. This proprietary compression technology is sourced from a reputable USA textile mill renowned for its expertise in medical applications. Rigorously tested, scientifically proven, and patented, Koreleo's cutting-edge collection transcends traditional sportswear, ushering in a transformative training and recovery experience with its hallmark features:
Functional Support that Stays in Place: Koreleo’s seamless technology is engineered with precision to provide functional support that stays securely in place. Whether during intense workouts or high-performance activities, athletes can rely on Koreleo’s garments for stability, impact absorption, and remarkable comfort.
Faster Recovery and Injury Prevention: Used for decades by the medical community, compression therapy enhances blood circulation, speeds tissue repair, helps flush lactic acid away, and controls inflammation. Athletes experience reduced fatigue and impact on the anatomy ensuring they can bounce back quickly and maintain peak performance during their training sessions and avoid over-use injuries.
Enhanced Comfort and Performance Optimization: Koreleo's active recovery wear places a paramount emphasis on health and injury prevention. The soft yet robust fabrics deliver unparalleled comfort, enabling athletes to enjoy dynamic support without compromising their mobility. By providing enhanced stability and support, Koreleo empowers athletes to concentrate wholeheartedly on their performance, elevating their overall body awareness.
"In today's world, young athletes commence their journeys at ever-earlier ages, often pushing their bodies to the limit. The countless hours of repetitive training take a toll on developing physiques. Koreleo's answer is the integration of medical-grade compression into the core of our apparel, " says President Faith Mason who founded Koreleo driven by the profound inspiration of her daughter, who endured a back injury while pursuing her dreams as an elite gymnast. "Tailored for gymnasts, dancers, runners, figure skaters, and anyone who dons a bodysuit, our innovative solution combats inflammation, provides dynamic back support, shields the spine from impact, and expedites recovery. At Koreleo, we're safeguarding the future of athletes, one compression at a time."
About Koreleo
Since 2019, Koreleo has remained steadfast in its mission to empower athletes and fitness aficionados through groundbreaking athletic apparel that exceeds expectations. Our Active Recovery Wear stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering top-tier functional support, comfort, and performance. Beyond conventional sportswear, Koreleo's creations represent a revolutionary leap that brings the future of performance to the present day.
