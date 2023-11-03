PHILIPPINES, November 3 - Press Release

November 3, 2023 Helping communities recover, Bong Go assists displaced workers in Bohol municipalities of Loboc, Carmen, Batuan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's team organized a relief activity at the Jad Cultural Center in the Municipality of Loboc on Thursday, October 26, benefitting 271 individuals from various Bohol municipalities including Loboc, Carmen, and Batuan. Go's team coordinated with Congresswoman Kristine Alexie Tutor and Loboc Mayor Raymond Jala to provide snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries also qualified for livelihood support from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "On behalf ng bayan ng Loboc, gusto namin magpasalamat kay Senator Bong Go sa pagbibigay ng tulong at ng kaligayahan dito sa kababayan natin sa Loboc. Senator, maraming maraming salamat, sa iyong patuloy na suporta sa aming bayan, sa aming mga programa, at sa mga proyekto," Mayor Jala expressed. In a video message, Go acknowledged the need for increased government efforts to uplift the lives of Filipinos adversely affected by crisis situations. Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420, introduced by Go, advocates for the establishment of a system designed to provide short-term employment opportunities to eligible individuals from disadvantaged rural households. Under the proposed legislation, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established under the jurisdiction of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). The primary aim of REAP, if legislated, is to provide temporary employment options to individuals who qualify based on criteria such as economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. "Sa totoo lang 'wag kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kami ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," said Go. Go encouraged residents with health-related issues to avail themselves of the services provided at the Malasakit Center located within the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City and at Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay. The Malasakit Center Program was signed into law in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored. It aims to provide convenient access to medical programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). "Ang target po ng Malasakit Center ay matulungang mabayaran ang inyong pagpapagamot. Kaya huwag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center dahil para po yan sa inyo, mga kababayan kong Pilipino. At ngayon po, meron na po tayong 159 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo," explained Go. The centers have so far assisted over seven million Filipinos according to DOH. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also said Super Health Centers are also set to be established in strategic areas in the province, including Buenavista, Candijay, Dauis, Sagbayan, Talibon, Antequera, Balilihan, Bien Unido, Carmen, Panglao, Tagbilaran City, and Ubay. The Super Health Centers will offer a range of healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. In bringing crucial health services closer to the people, Go highlighted the passage of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. This law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within DOH regional hospitals. He also principally sponsored the passage of RA 11883 which converts GCGMH to Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex. The senator, who is also the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported several infrastructure initiatives in the province to ensure its continued progress. Among the projects are the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alicia, Anda, Balilihan, Batuan, Buenavista, Danao, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Loay, Loon and Valencia; improvement of evacuation centers in Panglao, Anda, Balilihan, Carmen, Corella, Garcia-Hernandez and Valencia; installation of a water system in President Carlos P. Garcia; construction of a municipal slaughterhouse in Inabanga; and the acquisition and installation of solar-powered street lights in Getafe. On the same day, Go's team also assisted displaced workers from various towns including Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Alicia, Anda, Mabini, and Duero.