PHILIPPINES, November 3 - Press Release

November 3, 2023 Bong Go to new barangay and SK officials: 'Prioritize welfare of constituents, help uplift lives of the poor' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the importance of respecting the democratic processes and the voice of the people after the conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30. Go has urged the electorate and the newly elected officials to embody the values of responsibility and discernment associated with suffrage. "The outcomes of the BSKE are a direct reflection of the people's voice. It's imperative that we, as a nation, respect and uphold the choices made by our fellow Filipinos," said Go. He further emphasized the importance of selecting candidates with integrity, competence, and a genuine desire to serve their communities, especially those who are underprivileged and in need of more government attention. "Mahalagang pumili ng mga kandidatong tunay na nagmamahal at may malasakit sa kapwa Pilipino lalo na sa mga mahihirap," he said. "Ngayong tapos na ang eleksyon, magkaisa tayo para sa ikabubuti ng ating mga komunidad. Sa mga nahalal ng taumbayan, isapuso ninyo ang ang inyong gagampanang tungkulin at unahin ninyo ang kapakanan ng mga pinakanangangailangan," he urged. Go shared his thoughts on the responsibility of those elected, saying, "To the newly elected barangay and SK officials, remember that the public has placed their trust in you." "I hope that you will always prioritize the welfare of your constituents, especially the poor, the hopeless and the helpless, because this is the essence of public service. Remember that public office is a public trust. Do not waste the opportunity and the privilege to be able to serve your fellow Filipinos," added. Drawing from his personal experience alongside former president Rodrigo Duterte, he took note of the challenges and fulfillment associated with barangay governance. "Having seen firsthand the efforts of barangay officials during President Duterte's tenure as Davao City mayor, I understand the critical role they play in the governance structure. They are the ones closest to the people, and their actions significantly impact the lives of their constituents," said Go. Go exercised his right to vote at the Buhangin Central Elementary School SPED Center, precinct no. 1658A, in Davao City during the elections. In a bid to strengthen barangay governance, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays. He said that policymakers must first be able to strengthen and support the basic unit of government at the barangay level to be able to promote good governance and bring public services closer to those in need. "If this proposal is passed into law, barangay officials may hopefully be given benefits similar to regular government employees. Moroever, if approved, it also aims to allocate sufficient resources for the improvements of public services at the barangay level," he explained. Meanwhile, Go also filed SBN 427 or the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Bill. If enacted into law, the proposal aims to grant BHWs a monthly honorarium, coupled with other benefits such as allowances, job security, consistent training, and opportunities for skill development. Go also continues to exert efforts to bridge the gap between those serving in the grassroots and those in the national level. "Regardless of what position we serve, we must work together to improve public service delivery in the grassroots where the real situation of our people is evident," Go reminded. "That is why I continue to go around the country to help barangays in need, listen to their concerns, support projects for the development of their communities, assist constituents facing hardships especially when it comes to their health, and to leave a smile on the faces of the poor and most vulnerable especially in their times of need," he ended.