Sebastian Giovinco Builds First Indoor Padel Courts In Toronto As Padel Is Fast And Growing

In Europe, South America & Middle East, Padel is the next biggest sport. Sebastian Giovinco started playing Padel in Italy while playing first div football.

Once you play the sport, you see why everyone becomes addicted to this new sport”
— Sebastian Giovinco
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, a world-class city that consistently embraces sports from around the globe, is now poised to welcome its newest addition to the sporting scene: Padel. With its rising popularity across Europe, South America, and the Middle East, this exciting racquet sport has captured the attention of athletes and enthusiasts alike. One such athlete is Sebastian Giovinco, an iconic figure in Toronto's soccer community. While playing for a prestigious Serie A football club in Italy, Giovinco discovered his passion for indoor Padel – a variant of the game played within enclosed spaces. "The passion people have shown for Padel is incredible," says Sebastian Giovinco - Co-Founder and vice President T10 Padel Limited . "Once you play the sport, you see why everyone becomes addicted to this new sport." His introduction to this dynamic sport further solidified his belief that Toronto deserves nothing but the best when it comes to international sports. Sebastian Giovinco, is a former MLS MVP and renowned soccer star

As the Toronto winter takes over in the upcoming weeks and months, the demand for indoor sports will heighten, and padel players around the GTA will visit T10 Padel Club to continue their passion during the winter months.

Recently, the British sporting legend Andy Murray has once again made headlines by venturing into a new and exciting endeavor. Building upon his passion for sports and entrepreneurial spirit, Murray has astutely invested in his very own state-of-the-art Padel facility within the United Kingdom. This decision comes as no surprise, given the exponential growth of Padel across the country in recent years.

About T10 Padel Limited

T10 Padel Limited is the first indoor Padel Club in Toronto and GTA. Our goal is grow the sports across Ontario and allow new players to experience the joy of this sport!

