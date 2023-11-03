Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,524 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on JetBlue-Spirit Trial

For Immediate Release:
Friday, November 3, 2023

Contact:
Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein issued the following statement in response to the trial beginning in the federal lawsuit challenging JetBlue Airways’ proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines. The suit is led by the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges that the proposed merger violates federal antitrust law because it may substantially lessen competition in the airline industry.

“Air travel is expensive – and low-cost airlines help improve competition and pricing,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Fewer discount airline options mean fewer routes and higher fares. As we enter the busy holiday travel season, I’ll continue to do everything in my power to protect North Carolinians’ ability to fly affordably and conveniently.”

Attorney General Stein, along with the attorneys general from California, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York, has partnered with USDOJ to challenge this proposed merger.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on JetBlue-Spirit Trial

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more