Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on JetBlue-Spirit Trial

For Immediate Release:

Friday, November 3, 2023

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein issued the following statement in response to the trial beginning in the federal lawsuit challenging JetBlue Airways’ proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines. The suit is led by the U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges that the proposed merger violates federal antitrust law because it may substantially lessen competition in the airline industry.

“Air travel is expensive – and low-cost airlines help improve competition and pricing,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Fewer discount airline options mean fewer routes and higher fares. As we enter the busy holiday travel season, I’ll continue to do everything in my power to protect North Carolinians’ ability to fly affordably and conveniently.”

Attorney General Stein, along with the attorneys general from California, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York, has partnered with USDOJ to challenge this proposed merger.

###