Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2023 was $50.60, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.3% for both periods. These compare with the 0.1% and 0.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2023, the leverage represented 16.6% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 14.8% at October 31, 2022.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2023 was $32.58, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.0% and 6.7%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2023 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|23.3%
|Industrials
|22.0%
|Energy
|13.3%
|Materials
|12.9%
|Consumer Discretionary
|11.7%
|Financials
|9.5%
|Real Estate
|4.3%
|Communication Services
|1.8%
|Health Care
|0.8%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.4%
The top ten investments which comprised 40.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2023 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|7.1%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.6%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.4%
|Apple Inc.
|4.0%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.0%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.5%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.3%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.3%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.2%
|Enerplus Corporation
|2.6%
