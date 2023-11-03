Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at October 31, 2023 was $50.60, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 6.3% for both periods. These compare with the 0.1% and 0.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at October 31, 2023, the leverage represented 16.6% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 14.8% at October 31, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at October 31, 2023 was $32.58, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.0% and 6.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.3% Industrials 22.0% Energy 13.3% Materials 12.9% Consumer Discretionary 11.7% Financials 9.5% Real Estate 4.3% Communication Services 1.8% Health Care 0.8% Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.4%



The top ten investments which comprised 40.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of October 31, 2023 were as follows:



NVIDIA Corporation 7.1% Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.6% TFI International Inc. 4.4% Apple Inc. 4.0% Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.0% WSP Global Inc. 3.5% Mastercard Incorporated 3.3% The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.3% West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.2% Enerplus Corporation 2.6%



