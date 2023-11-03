Saskatchewan Adds Over 19,000 New Jobs

CANADA, November 3 - Released on November 3, 2023

Unemployment Rate At 4.4 Per Cent Lowest In Canada With 19,300 Jobs Added Year-Over-Year And 9000 This Month

According to the Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey released today, Saskatchewan's strong and resiliant economy continues to grow, with 19,300 new jobs added when compared to October 2022. Additionally, Saskatchewan's unemployment rate fell to 4.4 per cent as of October 2023, the lowest in Canada, and well below the national average of 5.7 per cent (seasonally adjusted).

“Today’s lowest in the nation unemployment rate and remarkable job growth figures reflect a thriving economy and a growing province,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “Our government continues to build and protect our economy. Working with our partners to create more opportunities for Saskatchewan residents, newcomers and businesses, ensures that Saskatchewan’s growth creates a better quality of life for everyone.”

October 2023 saw all-time historical highs (aged 15 and over), with:

Saskatchewan’s population reaching 932,400;

Saskatchewan employment reaching 605,300;

Saskatchewan female employment reaching 280,900;

and Off-reserve Indigenous population reaching 111,900.

The province’s seasonally adjusted employment increased by 9,100 jobs from the previous month at a rate of 1.5 per cent, second highest among provinces, tied with Alberta.

Both of Saskatchewan’s major cities saw job growth compared to last October as well, with Regina’s employment up 10,600, an increase of 7.6 per cent, and Saskatoon’s employment up 8,500, an increase of 4.4 per cent.

Major industry year-over-year gains were reported for:

Educational services, up 9,600, an increase of 19.4 per cent;

Professional, scientific and technical services, up 6,500, an increase of 21.2 per cent; and

Wholesale and retail trade, up 6,300, an increase of 6.6 per cent.

In addition to today’s Labour Force Survey numbers, Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate growth in a number of key areas. In September, the province saw a 14.8 per cent increase in housing starts, record population growth, and huge investments including BHP's 6.4 billion phase two expansion at its Jansen potash project.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Nipun TanejaImmigration and Career TrainingReginaEmail: nipun.taneja@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-510-2786