Partnership for good governance launches network of law enforcement institutions and CSOs to tackle racism and discrimination

A network of law enforcement institutions and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from the Western Balkans and Eastern Partnership regions was launched at a special event in Strasbourg, France, at the end of October.

The network aims to improve the law enforcement response to hate speech and discrimination through trained professionals using a human rights-based approach.

During a three-day training workshop (24-26 October) on countering racism in law enforcement and CSOs, over 60 participants shared good practices and challenges related to equality and diversity based on European standards and instruments.

The recently published training manual ‘Police Education on Equality and Non-Discrimination at the Local Level’ was presented to the seminar participants. This practical manual provides guidance on how to effectively integrate diversity into the work of law enforcement agencies, prevent, detect and investigate hate crimes while ensuring the safety of victims, and develop trust with local communities through engagement with CSOs.

The event was part of the programme ‘Partnership for Good Governance’ and its project ‘Promoting equality and non-discrimination: towards more resilient and inclusive societies’, co-funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe and implemented by the Council of Europe.

