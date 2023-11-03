EU4Environment looking for Ukrainian success stories on circular economy

The Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production Centre (RECP Centre) within the framework of the EU-funded EU4Environment Action is looking for Ukrainian companies that have implemented or are implementing circular economy (CE) principles within their production processes and are willing to share their experiences.

The RECP Centre would like to involve national companies in the project to showcase their capacity and potential.

Please share your company’s success story by completing the online form (in Ukrainian).

The RECP Centre’s experts will contact you to produce a successful case study in a format that suits your business, which will be then distributed worldwide and potentially included in an online training course developed by the RECP Centre.

The Centre intends to showcase these success stories by the end of November.

