Busch and Henges Shooting Ranges remain open Nov. 10 for last-minute rifle sight-ins before deer season

St. LOUIS, Mo.—While most Missouri State facilities will close on Friday, Nov. 10 in observance of Veterans’ Day, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters that its two staffed shooting ranges in the St. Louis region will remain open.

MDC’s August A. Busch and Jay Henges Shooting Ranges and Outdoor Education Centers will be open Friday, Nov. 10 for deer hunters to sight in their rifles before the November portion of Firearms Deer Season begins Saturday, Nov. 11. This will offer hunters one last chance to get their firearms ready for opening weekend.

Sighting in a firearm before heading out for the field is essential. A properly sighted-in firearm means placing shots more accurately as to ensure a clean and ethical harvest of game.

Sighting in is especially important for those who may have gotten a new scope. But hunters should not assume that even a rifle sighted in last year is still dialed in properly after sitting for 12 months.

Both Busch and Henges shooting ranges have shooting lanes for rifles up to 100 yards. Use fees are $5 per hour at both facilities and include paper targets and eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own. Shooters should note that all transactions must be paid by cash or personal check only.

The operating hours of the shooting ranges are as follows:

Busch Range

Wednesday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday-Tuesday for maintenance and special use

Henges Range

Wednesday through Sunday: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Closed Monday-Tuesday for maintenance and special use

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.