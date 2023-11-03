Portal Training Available for Attorneys and Judicial Partners in eCourts Track 3 Counties

In anticipation of eCourts launching in Track 3 (12 counties) in February 2024, the NCAOC has scheduled Portal virtual training sessions for attorneys and judicial partners. Portal allows attorneys and other members of the public to access case information online. Track 3 counties include Beaufort, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Martin, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington counties. The training sessions are scheduled as follows:

REGISTER for a session

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 11, 2024 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 - 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, January 18, 2024 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Monday, January 22, 2024 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Note: Some users will use public access and should review materials provided online at NCcourts.gov/eCourts. If you need further assistance, please contact eCourts@nccourts.org.