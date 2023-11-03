Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,523 in the last 365 days.

Portal Training Available for Attorneys and Judicial Partners in eCourts Track 3 Counties

In anticipation of eCourts launching in Track 3 (12 counties) in February 2024, the NCAOC has scheduled Portal virtual training sessions for attorneys and judicial partners. Portal allows attorneys and other members of the public to access case information online. Track 3 counties include Beaufort, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Martin, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington counties. The training sessions are scheduled as follows:

REGISTER for a session

  • Tuesday, January 9, 2024 - 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
  • Thursday, January 11, 2024 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, January 17, 2024 - 9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
  • Thursday, January 18, 2024 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • Monday, January 22, 2024 - 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Note: Some users will use public access and should review materials provided online at NCcourts.gov/eCourts. If you need further assistance, please contact eCourts@nccourts.org.

You just read:

Portal Training Available for Attorneys and Judicial Partners in eCourts Track 3 Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more