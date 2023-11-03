Medicenna Presents Preclinical Data on MDNA113, its Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKine (T-MASK) at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Company’s T-MASK platform demonstrates ability to maximize anti-tumor efficacy and minimize systemic toxicity, and opportunities to explore broad range of cytokines and other potent therapeutics



MDNA113 is a first-in-class IL-13R⍺2 targeted therapy that delivers a masked bi-specific IL-2-AntiPD1 Superkine to the tumor micro-environment where it is activated by cancer specific enzymes

IL-13Rα2 is overexpressed by some of the most immunologically “cold” tumors with high unmet needs in pancreatic, liver, brain, breast and prostate cancer that annually affect over 2 million patients

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (TSX: MDNA), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of Superkines, today announced new preclinical data demonstrating proof of concept for the Company’s novel T-MASK ( T argeted M etallo/protease A ctivated S uper K ine) platform technology with the Company’s development candidate, MDNA113, at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (“SITC”) held in San Diego, CA, from November 1-5, 2023.

“We are pleased to show preclinical data demonstrating the ability of our T-MASK platform to enhance tumor specific accumulation, increased anti-tumor activity while improving the safety profile of potent immune modulators such as Medicenna’s bispecific IL-2-AntiPD1 Superkine,” said Fahar Merchant, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna. “The results presented today demonstrates proof of concept with MDNA113, our first T-MASK candidate specifically designed to deliver bispecific IL-2-antiPD1 Superkine to cancers that express the tumor associate antigen, IL-13R⍺2. This is an important advance for cancer immunotherapy as the IL13Ra2 target is linked to aggressive cancers that annually affect over 2 million patients world-wide.”

The Company selected MDNA113, a novel, first-in-class tumor-targeted and tumor-activated bi-specific antiPD1-IL-2 Superkine as its first development candidate using the T-MASK platform. MDNA113 has high selectivity and affinity for the IL-13 decoy receptor IL-13Rα2, a tumor associated antigen expressed by many aggressive solid tumors. MDNA113 is fused via a protease sensitive linker (“PSL”) to MDNA223, containing a not-alpha, beta-enhanced IL-2 Superkine fused to anti-PD1 antibody.

Key findings include:

T-MASK platform integrates tumor targeting and prolonged tumor retention with conditional activation to maximize anti-tumor efficacy and minimize systemic toxicity

MDNA113 shows reduced IL-2R agonism with no change to PD1/PDL-1 blockade

MDNA113 reduces systemic lymphocyte expansion showing dampening of systemic activity

Cleavage of MDNA113 by tumor associated metalloproteases restores IL-2R signaling.

MDNA113 is as effective as non-masked MDNA223 (a bispecific antiPD1-IL-2 superkine) in tumor models.



Unlike other conditionally activated immunotherapies, the T-MASK platform has the following unique features:

The IL-13 Superkine, engineered to bind with high affinity to the tumor associated antigen IL-13R⍺2, is used both as a tumor targeting component and a masking agent.

The level of masking is tunable and avoids complete blockade of the immune-modulator thereby retaining good tolerability while achieving adequate systemic activity during its transit to the tumor micro-environment (TME)

Upon delivery to the TME, the IL-13 Superkine traps the immune-modulator within the tumor for a prolonged period, allowing adequate time for metalloproteases to cleave the protease sensitive linker (“PSL”) and activate the long-acting immune-modulator

Combining modest systemic immune simulation with potent immune activation within the TME, could provide better outcomes for patients with immunosuppressive tumors.

A copy of the poster will be posted to the “Events and Presentations” page of Medicenna’s website following the conclusion of the meeting. Details on the in-person poster presentation are shown below.

Title: Characterization of a tumor-targeting and activatable T-MASK platform to enhance tumor accumulation and tolerability of potent immune modulators

Poster Number: 1071

Presentation Date: Friday, November 3, 2023, 9:00 am to 7:00 pm PDT

About Medicenna

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on developing novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class class-empowered superkines. Medicenna’s long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 (IL-2 receptor beta) binding without CD25 (IL-2 receptor alpha) affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer-killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna’s IL-4 Empowered Superkine, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), has been studied in 5 clinical trials, including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. Bizaxofusp has FastTrack and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively. Medicenna’s BiSKITs™ (Bifunctional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) and T-MASK (Targeted Metalloprotease Activated SuperKines) programs are in pre-clinical development designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically “cold” tumors.

