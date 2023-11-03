BioCryst and Clearside Biomedical Enter Partnership to Develop Avoralstat for Diabetic Macular Edema Using Clearside’s Proprietary SCS Microinjector®

– SCS Microinjector is the first and only FDA-approved approach to access the suprachoroidal space –



– BioCryst to host R&D Day today at 1:00 pm ET –

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) and Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD) today announced the entry into a license agreement enabling BioCryst to develop its investigational plasma kallikrein inhibitor, avoralstat, with Clearside’s SCS Microinjector® to deliver avoralstat directly to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space to treat patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

“Many DME patients are not effectively controlled with anti-VEGF therapy, so it is exciting to target plasma kallikrein by combining avoralstat with delivery into the suprachoroidal space using Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector. Our collaboration provides an opportunity for us to advance the development of avoralstat into a proof-of-concept trial as a potential best-in-class medicine that can offer new hope to patients living with DME,” said Jon Stonehouse, president and chief executive officer of BioCryst.

Avoralstat has high potency and low solubility, which are two characteristics important to achieving potential efficacy with reduced dosing frequency in the eye for DME patients. Delivering avoralstat directly into the suprachoroidal space could allow avoralstat to inhibit plasma kallikrein at the sites of edema formation in DME disease, the retinal and choroidal vascular endothelium.

Avoralstat was previously evaluated in an oral formulation in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). In the HAE clinical trial program in 276 individuals, oral avoralstat was safe and well tolerated with an adverse event profile similar to placebo.

“Treating patients with DME by delivering avoralstat directly to the suprachoroidal space using the SCS Microinjector expands the reach of our proprietary SCS injection platform to a greater number of patients. We are proud to partner with BioCryst to help bring a potential new treatment to patients who are underserved by current therapies for DME,” said George Lasezkay, Pharm.D., J.D., president and chief executive officer of Clearside.

Under the terms of the agreement, Clearside will receive a $5 million upfront license fee from BioCryst. Clearside is eligible to receive up to an additional $30 million in clinical and regulatory milestone payments, and up to a total of $47.5 million in three post-approval sales-based milestone payments as annual global net sales progress to $2 billion.

BioCryst will pay Clearside tiered mid-single digit royalties on annual global net product sales, at three tiers, including a top tier of >$1.5 billion.

DME is the most common cause of vision loss in individuals with diabetes and at least one-third of patients have persistent DME despite treatment with anti-VEGF therapies, which are administered via monthly injection. Data have shown that elevated kallikrein may be a cause of non-response to anti-VEGF therapy.

BioCryst R&D Day

BioCryst will host a Research and Development (R&D) Day at 1:00 pm ET today at its Discovery Center of Excellence in Birmingham, AL. At the R&D Day, BioCryst plans to describe its drug discovery process and introduce additional therapies from its pipeline. The live webcast and replay of the R&D Day will be available online in the investors section of the BioCryst website at www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with complement-mediated and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®). Clearside’s SCS injection platform utilizes its patented SCS Microinjector®, the first and only FDA-approved way to access the suprachoroidal space. Clearside’s SCS Microinjector enables an in-office, repeatable, non-surgical procedure for the targeted and compartmentalized delivery of a wide variety of therapies to the macula, retina, or choroid to potentially preserve and improve vision in patients with sight-threatening eye diseases. Clearside developed and gained approval for its first product, XIPERE® (triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension) for suprachoroidal use, which is available in the U.S. through a commercial partner. Clearside is developing its own pipeline of small molecule product candidates for administration via its SCS Microinjector. Clearside’s lead suprachoroidal development program, CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension), is in Phase 2b clinical testing for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside also strategically partners its SCS injection platform with companies utilizing other ophthalmic therapeutic innovations. For more information, please visit clearsidebio.com.

