Press Release – No. 14 / 2023

Zealand Pharma conference call on November 9 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to present third quarter 2023 results

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 3, 2023 – a Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that it will host a conference call on November 9, 2023, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, and both will be conducted in English.

Telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN will be provided upon registration at https://register.vevent.com/register/BId73e050fc44d47be81015697a873e070 .

A live audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b9gpnynv and accessible through the company’s website at www.zealandpharma.com/events-cal where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

Contacts: