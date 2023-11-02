Commerce Launches New Trade Program to Empower Rural Oklahoma Companies

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) has launched its next step in supporting existing businesses in rural Oklahoma. “Global Opportunities Oklahoma” (GO Oklahoma) is a visionary program aimed at empowering rural companies to access the diverse markets of Asia, Europe, and the Canada-Mexico trade corridor.

Developed in collaboration with Commerce and international trade experts, this program holds the key to rural Oklahoma’s international expansion. With the support, resources and expertise offered by this initiative, rural businesses can navigate the complexities of international trade and achieve new levels of success.

This program offers a range of essential services tailored to the unique needs of Oklahoma businesses:

Market Research and Insights: Access to market research, providing invaluable insights into consumer behavior, market trends and regulatory considerations. Understanding these factors is key to effective market entry.

Export Development Plan: Guidance and support for exporting products to these markets, including the development of a comprehensive export plan for products.

Matchmaking Services: Connecting rural Oklahoma companies with potential partners, distributors and customers in these markets, expediting market entry and business growth.

Networking and Trade Missions: Building international relationships is a cornerstone of global business success. The program facilitates networking opportunities and organizes trade missions, connecting Oklahoma companies with potential partners, clients and distributors across the globe.

: Building international relationships is a cornerstone of global business success. The program facilitates networking opportunities and organizes trade missions, connecting Oklahoma companies with potential partners, clients and distributors across the globe. Educational Seminars and Workshops: Workshops and seminars on international trade practices, market dynamics and regulatory updates to keep businesses informed and well-prepared.

“In today’s interconnected global economy, the opportunity to expand and diversify is not limited to urban hubs alone,” said Nicole Boyles, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Director of International Trade and Exports. “Rural Oklahoma-based companies possess untapped potential, and this pioneering program is set to unlock trade opportunities in Asian, European and Canadian-Mexican markets for them. By fostering international connections, this program promises to transform rural businesses into global players.”

“For rural Oklahoma companies, the GO Oklahoma program represents a golden opportunity to access the international stage,” said Matt Pinnell, Lieutenant Governor of Oklahoma. “By facilitating trade in Asia, Europe, and the Canada-Mexico corridor, Oklahoma’s rural businesses can find new growth potential, bringing increased economic prosperity to their communities.”

To be eligible, an applicant must meet the following requirements:

Own an Oklahoma-based business that has been in business for not less than 1 year, as of the date on which assistance is requested

Be a for-profit business

Have export products/services that contain a majority of U.S. content (51% or higher)

In good standing with Oklahoma state agencies, including the Secretary of State and Oklahoma Tax Commission

Has access to sufficient resources to bear the costs associated with trade, including the costs of packing, shipping, freight forwarding and customs brokers.

Preference is given to companies that meet the SBA definition of a small business (SBA size standards 13 C.F.R. Part 121.)

To learn more about the GO Oklahoma program, visit https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-services/trade-export-services/trade-consultants/.