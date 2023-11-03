PatchMaster Welcomes Military Veteran Leland Woodworth as Newest Franchise Owner
Leland Woodworth Joins PatchMaster Franchise to Bring Expert Drywall Repair Services to Winston-Salem, NCCLEVELAND, NC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, North America's leading drywall repair franchise, is proud to announce its newest franchise owner, Leland Woodworth. Woodworth, a military Veteran with nearly a decade of service in the US Army, is excited to embark on his journey as a first-time business owner, launching PatchMaster Serving Winston Salem and Lexington, North Carolina.
Woodworth’s professional background in the military has equipped him with invaluable leadership and management skills, making him a perfect fit for the PatchMaster family. He is motivated, dedicated, and eager to learn from seasoned professionals in the field, which aligns with PatchMaster's commitment to providing comprehensive training and support to its franchisees.
"I have always wanted to own my own business, and when I heard about PatchMaster, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to turn my dream into a reality," Woodworth explained. "I look forward to providing exceptional drywall repair services to Winston-Salem, Lexington, and surrounding areas. I'm particularly excited about spending more time with my kids and offering them a better life. I hope they learn from my experience and consider starting their own businesses one day."
As a Veteran-owned business, Woodworth is passionate about giving back to the Veteran community and plans to donate to multiple Veteran charities. PatchMaster CEO Paul Ferrara expressed his enthusiasm for having Woodworth on board and reaffirmed PatchMaster's commitment to supporting military Veterans and active service members. "We're delighted to welcome Leland Woodworth to the PatchMaster family," said Ferrara. "His dedication, leadership skills, and commitment to excellence are exactly what we look for in our franchise owners. At PatchMaster, we recognize the value of hiring military members and Veterans, and we're excited to provide him with the tools and support he needs to thrive as a PatchMaster franchisee."
PatchMaster Serving Winston Salem and Lexington offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in residential and commercial spaces and services the communities of Advance, Clemmons, Cleveland, Cooleemee, High Point, Kernersville, Lewisville, Lexington, Linwood, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mount Mourne, Mount Ulla, Salisbury, Southmont, Spencer, Thomasville, Trinity, Walkertown, Wallburg, Welcome, Winston Salem, and Woodleaf.
For more information on PatchMaster Serving Winston-Salem & Lexington, visit https://wsl.patchmaster.com, email lwoodworth@patchmaster.com, or call (980) 458-2958
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. PatchMaster provides all the training, tools, and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit www.patchmaster.com
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 80 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit www.patchmasteropportunity.com
