Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission Nobemver 8 Agenda

The Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, starting at 7:30 p.m. This meeting will be held in a hybrid format. Commissioners will be in person at City Hall and online. Individuals may join the meeting virtually via Zoom or in person. Virtual participation is allowed for any participant, including commission members and members of the public.

The meeting agenda is online here: https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Org=Cal&Id=1432

Written public comment must be received by the Parks and Recreation office by 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Send correspondence electronically to parneill@lawrenceks.org. Comments received after the deadline will not be posted and there is no guarantee that such comments will be considered. Public comment may also be provided via Zoom (registration link below), or in person during the meeting.

Live public comment can be made in person at City Hall or virtually using the Zoom link provided below.

For anyone who wishes to share visual documentation during the meeting (e.g. map, photo, document, etc.), it must be emailed, as a PDF, to parneill@lawrenceks.org ​by no later than 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Hard copies will also be accepted for sharing with the Commission members at the meeting. Please provide ten (10) hard copies, nine for Commissioners and one for staff.

The primary format for accessing or participating in this meeting is in person at City Hall. Virtual access to view or participate in the meeting cannot be guaranteed due to potential technology issues.

To observe this meeting live, visit the Live Video Stream or the City’s YouTube Channel.

Any individual wishing to join the virtual meeting must register for the Zoom meeting here.

For more information, contact:

Porter Arneill, Assistant Parks & Recreation Director for Arts and Culture

785-832-3449

parneill@lawrenceks.org