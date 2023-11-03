Introducing 'Letters for Humanity': A Heartfelt Plea to the Prime Minister for a Ceasefire in Palestine and Israel
An inspiring campaign urging the public to unite and write physical letters to Prime Minister, calling for an immediate ceasefire between Palestine and Israel.UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 4th November 2023, businesswoman Mayah Riaz will launch an inspiring new campaign named 'Letters for Humanity,'. The campaign will urge the public to unite and write physical letters to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel. Moved by the distressing scenes of innocent lives lost on both sides, Mayah felt compelled to take action and offer another platform for those with similar concerns.
The situation in Palestine and Israel has deeply affected people worldwide, leaving many feeling powerless and desperate for peace. Despite the overwhelming sentiment expressed through thousands of social media messages and half a million peaceful protesters demonstrating in London and across the nation, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has seemingly disregarded the public's plea for intervention.
Mayah Riaz, a publicist and activist, says: "I wonder whether the Prime Minister can ignore the collective voices of thousands of British citizens when these heartfelt letters drop on his doorstep.I firmly believe that the power of unity and the strength of democratic voices can move mountains and make a real difference."
'Letters for Humanity' aims to harness the power of the handwritten letters and magnify the public's desire for peace in the region. By encouraging individuals from all walks of life to compose letters to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the campaign seeks to emphasise the importance of a ceasefire and the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.
Mayah continued: "I personally feel powerless, as do many other British Citizens. However, the Prime Minister possesses the authority and ability to influence the situation between Israel and Palestine significantly. Through this campaign, I hope it reminds him of the weight and responsibility of his position, urging him to act in the interest of peace, harmony, and human rights."
'Letters for Humanity' invites individuals, organisations, and communities to join the movement and make their voices heard. By writing to the Prime Minister, participants will be expressing their concerns and pleading for an immediate end to the violence and suffering in Palestine and Israel.
Mayah believes that together, we can create a wave of empathy, compassion, and understanding that can transcend borders and foster an environment of peace and stability. The campaign's success relies on the number of letters received, as each one represents a vote for the Prime Minister to take decisive action.
The 'Letters for Humanity' campaign commences on 4th November 2023 and will run indefinitely until a ceasefire is achieved. Participants are encouraged to share their letters on social media using the hashtag #LettersForHumanity to inspire others and ensure their messages reach a wider audience.
For more information, please visit the campaign's Instagram: www.instagram.com/lettersforhumanityuk
Link to the video with Mayah Riaz speaking about Letters for Humanity: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12joiKs1u_Mg_6dh1GSjQBx2weQaEboUI/view
Mayah Riaz is available for interview.
Mayah Riaz
hello@mayah.media
+44 7970 096 118
