America’s Car-Mart Launches 15th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced its 15th annual Holiday Toy Drive to be conducted during November. The company will collect toys to share with 30 children’s hospitals.



Over 150 Car-Mart dealerships in its 12-state area will serve as toy donation destinations for customers and local communities. In 2022, the company collected over 25,000 toys for 29 children’s hospitals.

“For 15 years, we have conducted our Holiday Toy Drive. We are proud to have created something that is having a positive impact on thousands of children, and we are grateful for the generous donations from our associates, customers, and partners,” said Doug Campbell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Seeing the joy on children's faces during the holiday season makes our efforts worthwhile, and we consider it our legacy. We look forward to continuing this wonderful tradition for many, many years.”

According to medical researchers, toys are crucial for children in hospitals. Toys provide a source of joy during difficult situations, help reduce stress, distract from their current situation, and may even speed up the healing process.

“We owe the success of our toy drive to our dedicated and hardworking associates. Their passion for helping people is evident in all their actions,” Mr. Campbell concluded. “As always, we can’t wait to deliver the toys to the kids. We hope the toys bring smiles to children in hospitals year-round.”

Car-Mart’s November promotion, “Holiday Toy Drive”, runs from November 1 to December 9. Customers can drive away in a quality, used vehicle for $699 down on select vehicles when they bring in six new unwrapped toys (valued at $10 or more for each toy).

The company also welcomes anyone (no purchase necessary) to donate new, unwrapped toys as part of its Holiday Toy Drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any Car-Mart Location.

For more information, and to track Car-Mart’s toy collection, visit Holiday Toy Drive 2023. Follow Car-Mart on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

