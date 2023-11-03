EMU Once Again Listed Amogst the Best in Shanghai Ranking

Being recognized as one of the world’s top universities by international independent rating agencies, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) has once again secured a prominent position among the best in the world according to the 2023 World University Academic Ranking announced by China-based ShanghaiRanking.

EMU Listed as the First in Turkey and Cyprus

In the 2023 World University Academic Ranking, EMU took the 44th place in the field of “Hospitality and Tourism Management”, securing the top position in the Republic of Turkey and across Cyprus. EMU’s success in being ranked as the 44th worldwide in Hospitality and Tourism Management makes it the only university from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to be included in the list.

Making statements on the topic, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren expressed that EMU went strength to strength in the Hospitality and Tourism Management ranking list in Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) by the prestigious ShanghaiRanking. Prof. Dr. Öztüren expressed great pride in EMU’s Faculty of Tourism for securing the 44th position in this special ranking, which includes only the top 300 universities worldwide. Prof. Dr. Öztüren noted that this great achievement reflects the quality and the competence of the faculty and said; “This achievement is a product of the valuable work conducted by our esteemed academic personnel and postgraduate students. As the EMU Faculty of Tourism, we are dedicated to continue our success in the future and to work even harder to move forward and improve ourselves”. This achievement not only signifies EMU’s top position in Turkey and Cyprus but also represents a significant impact on the global ranking in the field of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

On the other hand, EMU was also the only university from Cyprus to be ranked by ShanghaiRanking’s Business list. EMU appears in the 401-500 band in the field of Business.

EMU Business and Economics Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim expressed that everyone takes pride in EMU’s high ranking among world universities, highlighting that this success underscores EMU’s achievements on the international stage. Prof. Dr. Besim said; “This success is the result of persistent hard work. Our faculty members, as well as our master's and doctoral students, conduct high-quality research in our faculty.”

About ShanghaiRanking

The Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) was first published in June 2003 by the Graduate School of Education and the Center for World-Class Universities (CWCU) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University. It has been updated annually since then. Starting from 2009, the copyright and publishing rights for these global rankings were taken over by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, an independent rating agency based in China. ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, which has no affiliations with any university or government institution, compiles these rankings based on six different indices that primarily consider publications and achievements in various fields. More detailed information about the independent rating agency ShanghaiRanking can be accessed at http://www.shanghairanking.com/