UNRWA: “Slovenia is a role model in responding to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza”

SLOVENIA, November 3 - Of this, EUR 800,000 was channelled through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA). Yesterday, on 27 October 2023, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia allocated an additional EUR 150,000 for emergency humanitarian aid to the affected population in the Gaza Strip through the World Food Programme.

In a press release, UNRWA thanked Slovenia for its outstanding financial contribution to the agency this year. Karim Amer, UNRWA Director of Partnership, emphasised: “The Government of Slovenia’s recent contribution is extraordinary. Slovenia has stepped up its support to UNRWA from EUR 50,000 last year to EUR 800,000 in 2023. Given its economic size and overall aid budget, this contribution exemplifies Slovenia’s unwavering commitment to improving the livelihoods of Palestine refugees in the occupied Palestinian territory and understanding to sustain UNRWA operations on the ground in Gaza during this unprecedented crisis that only continues to escalate. UNRWA is most grateful for Slovenia’s continued support and urges fellow donor states to follow Slovenia’s example in responding to the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip.”

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is deteriorating drastically. Shortages of the most basic commodities, such as water, food and medicine, are threatening the survival of the population. The functioning of critical sectors is also under threat. In addition to providing financial assistance to the affected population, Slovenia joins the calls for an end to the violence and the protection of civilian lives and draws attention to the fact that the establishment of humanitarian pauses and corridors is key to the distribution of the most urgent aid.

Slovenia started working with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in 2007 and has since donated between EUR 50,000 and EUR 150,000 annually. Since 2010, Slovenia has provided a total of EUR 3,326,071 in humanitarian and development aid to the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Link to the full UNRWA press release you can read here.