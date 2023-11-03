The Global Pickleball Federation Announces Official Launch as the Unifying International Governing Body for Pickleball

Global Pickleball Federation logo

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pickleball Federation (GPF) today announced its official launch as the international governing body for the sport of pickleball. Currently representing approximately 95 percent of pickleball members around the world, the GPF will work in collaboration with the continental federations, their member countries and other partners to unify and advance pickleball on a global level.

The mission of the GPF is to grow and promote pickleball internationally from the amateur to professional levels with integrity and purpose. Priorities for the GPF include gaining recognition by the International Olympic Committee as the International Federation for the sport of pickleball and securing inclusion for pickleball in the Olympic and Paralympic sport program. Among other goals, the GPF will provide member countries and its pickleball players with access to equipment, official rules, educational resources, foster and support active ambassador networks, international tournaments, and equipment standards.

“An urgent need exists for an effective and respected international governing body that is led by member countries in alignment with their continental federations,” said Javier Regalado, President of the Pickleball Federation of the Americas (PFA) and GPF Board Member. “Our PFA member countries throughout the Western Hemisphere are committed to unify under this one dynamic organization, and work toward International Olympic Committee compliance on a global scale.”

Four of the five continental federations, including the Asian Pickleball Association, Confederation of African Pickleball, Oceania Pickleball Federation and the Pickleball Federation of the Americas are aligned exclusively with the GPF and have immediate board representation with the new organization.

The national governing bodies across the above four continents include American Samoa, Australia, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Rwanda, Samoa, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Tonga, Uganda, United States and Venezuela. The GPF will be headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which is also home to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, along with many sport National Governing Bodies.

Dr. Kwabena Dautey Akufo, President of Confederation of African Pickleball (CAP), spoke about the launch of the GPF this way: “It has always been the goal of CAP to provide the resources necessary for each of its member countries to spread Pickleball on the African continent at the grassroots level. This alignment with GPF allows CAP to accomplish this goal and make Pickleball a people’s sport. It will also bring credible international resources to support the first ever Pickleball tournament during the upcoming African Games.”

The GPF is proud to have a strategic partnership with Pickleball United, the first official sponsor of the new global federation. GPF member countries will have access to the GPF Equipment Grant Program, assisting member countries in their efforts to launch start-up pickleball programs and clubs, introducing new players to the sport of pickleball. The GPF and Pickleball United welcome and encourage other equipment manufacturers who share this vision and wish to join this mission of spreading the sport of pickleball around the world. Starting January 1, 2024, 500 pickleball starter sets will be available to GPF-member countries, with another 1,000 pickleball starter sets available at a subsidized rate of $100.

The path for GPF membership is to apply first through the respective Continental Federation, to meet their membership requirements. Upon completion, member applications will be evaluated by both their Continental Federation and the Global Pickleball Federation. An online application for Global Pickleball Federation membership is available at www.globalpickleballfederation.org.

More information about the GPF can be found on its website here.