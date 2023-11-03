JNF General Hospital Successfully Hosts Paediatrics Cardiological Clinic with World Pediatrics Project and Pediatrics Assistance League of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, November 3, 2023, [Ministry of Health] – JNF General Hospital in collaboration with World Pediatrics Project (WPP) and the Pediatrics Assistance League of St. Kitts and Nevis (PALS) concluded its fifth Paediatrics Cardiological Clinic on November 2, 2023. The clinic, a pivotal event in the federation’s healthcare calendar, was facilitated by two highly respected pediatric cardiologists, Dr. Scott Gullquist and Dr. Christopher Chow, from the Children’s Hospital of Richmond, Virginia.

During this one-day clinic, the medical duo managed to see a total of 18 patients, ranging from a three-week-old infant to a 15-year-old teenager. A significant number of these cases were follow-up visits, underscoring the long-term commitment and impact of these clinics. Many of the patients had previously benefited from the expertise offered during past clinics. This ongoing effort has brought services valued at approximately 8.5 million US dollars to the children of the federation.

Executive Director of the Caribbean for World Pediatric Project, Lauren Macintosh-Shallow, expressed her gratitude and outlined the mission of the partnership,

“If there are any children out there that need the support and need surgery, then that’s what we’re here for. We are truly, truly fortunate to have a partner being PALS in St. Kitts and Nevis, which is fantastic because we know that sometimes, it’s financially difficult for the families to travel and to access this care. PALS is a fantastic—I have to say, I often say I wish we had them in every one of the islands that WPP operates in, you know, they really help us to pivot our services and to be able to provide care to pretty much any Kittitian child that needs access and their help.”

PALS, having a significant presence in St. Kitts and Nevis for approximately 33 years, was co-founded by Dr. Patrick Martin, former Chief Medical Officer and Pediatrician, along with a group of dedicated citizens. Its long-standing efforts have woven a fabric of community support integral to the well-being of the country’s children.

Carolyne Chisholm, President of the Pediatrics Assistance League, highlighted the importance of their cooperation,

“We’re really lucky because we have a great relationship with the Ministry of Health, and they have been a strong partner with us. We’re here to try to find ways to be able to support the Ministry’s work and help our children to make sure they get access. We can’t do it on our own. We are partners with them as well as Social Services, which help us to determine the means assessment of the families or identify families that they think could require assistance.”

The Ministry of Health expresses gratitude and satisfaction with the ongoing relationship with PALS and WPP, emphasizing the value brought to the nation’s healthcare system. Further, the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, has pledged continued support to our youngest citizens through his office’s pediatric assistance program, emphasizing the government’s commitment to their welfare.

These collaborative efforts ensure that the children of St. Kitts and Nevis have access to world-class paediatric cardiac care, thereby reducing the need for families to seek such specialized services abroad. It is through these partnerships that the health and future of the nation’s children are being secured.