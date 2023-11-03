Colliers Launches Clik.ai to Automate Mortgage Servicing Operations
Colliers chose Clik.ai over competitors after a rigorous month-long process of researching and testing various applications as Clikai offered the best solution with the cleanest UI and AI solution."NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colliers Launches Clik.ai to Automate Mortgage Servicing Operations
— Izzat Ansari, Vice President, Colliers Mortgage
Clik.ai, a leading automation software for banks, CRE investors, and the commercial real estate industry, today announced it has entered an agreement with Colliers Mortgage LLC, a top nationwide mortgage banking company with expertise in multifamily, affordable, senior and student housing finance, to implement Clik's AI-driven workflow automation engine into Colliers loan servicing and origination operations.
Colliers Mortgage is a top nationwide lender for the refinance, acquisition, new construction and substantial rehabilitation of multifamily, affordable, senior and student housing. Colliers will benefit from Clik.ai’s service as its automation software will optimize workload management and assist with the massive influx of loan applications from small to mid-size commercial real estate property owners. Additionally, the new partnership with Clik.ai will support the digitization of Colliers Mortgage, serve as a time-effective solution, and offer customers the best services while Clik.ai ensures the security and confidentiality of their data.
The automation software provided by Clik.ai is a proprietary extraction and classification engine that, alongside asset managers and underwriters, the data extracted by the system can be easily moved into the bank’s proprietary platform and servicing operations. Colliers Mortgage will be able to review rent roll and property cash flow data in minutes, which will enable the firm to capitalize on asset management.
"We are excited to announce Colliers as our partner in leveraging quick and accurate technology that will enable FSA & Rent Roll Automation in minutes coupled with efficient customer support to ensure sustainable competitive advantage in the industry,” commented Parag Goswami, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Clik.ai. “We at Clik.ai are pleased to work with such a committed and successful company. Colliers’ mission is to provide its loan products with exceptional customer service, accuracy, creativity, speed, and conformance to regulations. We look forward to witnessing Colliers Mortgage grow exponentially while maintaining a strong bottom line,” continued Goswami.
“Implementing Clik.ai technology at Colliers Mortgage was a natural fit for our business, as they are a best-in-class automation software for our industry,” said Izzat, Vice President of Agency Loan Screening at Colliers Mortgage. “The adaptable, AI-driven programming will provide numerous benefits for our originations teams, ultimately optimizing our workflow and helping us service our clients in a reliable, fast and flexible way.”
Colliers went through a rigorous months long process of researching and testing various applications and decided to proceed with Clik.ai because of the benefits associated with the software such as providing the most accurate matching of chart of accounts from source documents, the cleanest UI from a software perspective, and the support and customer service received from the Clik.ai team.
About Clik.ai
Clik.ai is a leading automation software company that serves over 20 North American companies in mortgage banking, servicing and real estate with $1 billion in commercial real estate transactions evaluated every month. Four of the top ten real estate banking firms use Clik.ai to automate and optimize workflow for property valuation and transaction due-diligence. Clik.ai’s simple plug-n-play cloud software tools assist deal makers in running their deal valuations and transaction due-diligence at 5X speed.
About Colliers Mortgage
As a full-service, nationwide mortgage banking firm, approved FHA MAP and LEAN lender and Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) lender, Colliers Mortgage specializes in providing access to federal agency loan programs for the acquisition, refinance, construction or rehabilitation for a multitude of property types. We have also been awarded designation as a lender/partner with the USDA under the Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program. Additionally, as an approved Ginnie Mae seller/servicer, we provide loan servicing on our mortgages and are currently servicing in excess of $10.0 billion of loans. We are one of the industry’s top providers of conventional and affordable multifamily financing and have developed a reputation as a leader in the multifamily industry thanks to our breadth of financing options and our dedicated team of multifamily experts. In addition to multifamily financing, we also provide financing solutions for senior independent and assisted living, hospitals and health care facilities, and student housing.
