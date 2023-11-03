Boris Johnson's orgy of narcissism

Astonishing revelations and appalling language made for a gripping week at the Covid Inquiry, with Dominic Cummings dominating headlines once again with his account of Boris Johnson’s chaotic No.10. The BBC’s health reporter Jim Reed joins the podcast team to work out what we’ve learnt from the evidence sessions, WhatsApp messages, witness statements and diary entries.

The autumn statement is looming, and chancellor Jeremy Hunt is under pressure to come up with some additional funding for struggling public services – and the IfG Performance Tracker 2023, our annual stocktake of nine key public services, published with CIPFA, sets out the scale of the problem. We chat to the report’s author about what could be done to fix it.

Rishi Sunak has been busy hosting his AI summit – and taking part in a slightly surreal interview with X boss Elon Musk. How did the two-day gathering at Bletchley Park work out, will the robots rule the world, and what is the next step to working with this new technology?