St Albans // Possession of Hallucinogens

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2006448

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 2nd, 2023, at approximately 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Port of Entry, Highgate VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Hallucinogens

ACCUSED: Oscar Luis Silva

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 2nd, 2023, at approximately 1600 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an individual crossing the US Port of Entry in Highgate VT, who was found to be in possession of a hallucinogenic drug. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Silva was in possession of psilocybin mushrooms. Silva was ultimately issued a flash citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/03/2023 at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/23 1300hrs

