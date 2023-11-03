St Albans // Possession of Hallucinogens
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2006448
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 2nd, 2023, at approximately 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Port of Entry, Highgate VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Hallucinogens
ACCUSED: Oscar Luis Silva
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 2nd, 2023, at approximately 1600 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an individual crossing the US Port of Entry in Highgate VT, who was found to be in possession of a hallucinogenic drug. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Silva was in possession of psilocybin mushrooms. Silva was ultimately issued a flash citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 11/03/2023 at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/23 1300hrs
