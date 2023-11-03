Kenvue, Inc. (KVUE) Faces Lawsuit Over Possible Disclosure Violations- Hagens Berman

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages KVUE Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact its Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Kenvue, Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) investors who invested in Kenvue shares pursuant or traceable to Kenvue's May 2023 initial public offering and who suffered substantial losses



Defined Class: Purchasers in Kenvue, Inc. May 2023 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 8, 2023

Kenvue, Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) Securities Class Action:

The litigation focuses on the propriety of Kenvue’s disclosures concerning the commercial viability of its nasal decongestant products that contain phenylephrine (“PE”).

The complaint alleges Kenvue’s IPO offering documents contained false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of PE, which the company knew or should have known; (2) Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to PE’s efficacy, which had been questioned since at least 2007; and (3) while the company disclosed litigation risks, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on PE’s efficacy.

On or around Sept. 12, 2023, the FDA published a briefing document announcing that it was convening an advisory committee to discuss efficacy data available for orally administered phenylephrine as a nasal decongestant. The briefing document concluded that “orally administered PE is not effective as a nasal decongestant at the monographed dosage (10 mg of PE hydrochloride every 4 hours) as well as doses up to 40 mg (dosed every 4 hours).”

By the time the complaint was filed on Oct. 9, 2023, the price of Kenvue shares closed at $19.87, or about 9.6% below its IPO price.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and investigating whether Kenvue adequately disclosed commercial risks related to its products containing PE,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

