CTL Amedica to Unveil MONDRIAN™ ALIF System Nov. 4 at the University of Miami

DALLAS, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 4, CTL Amedica will introduce surgeons and distributors to its new MONDRIAN™ Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) System during a special hands-on lab. The lab will be held at The Minimally Invasive Surgical Training and Education Center, located in the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel Building.



This will be the spine industry’s first official, hands-on look at the MONDRIAN™ ALIF System. The FDA-approved implant system is an integrated plate-and-cage construct, made of titanium and featuring CTL Amedica’s proprietary TiCRO™ surface technology, which enhances bone interlocking properties.

“The MONDRIAN™ ALIF System is designed to provide anterior column stabilization and supplemental fixation, while accommodating a wide range of patient anatomies and surgical preferences,” said CTL Amedica CEO Daniel Chon. “It is a unique implant that we believe will be highly beneficial to surgeons and their patients, and we’re excited to showcase this important technology at the University of Miami this coming weekend.”

Named for the influential, early 20th century artist Piet Mondrian, the MONDRIAN™ ALIF System features a smooth, tapered leading edge for easy insertion, a large central chamber for maximum biological graft volume, a proprietary screw-locking mechanism, and a supplementary screw-blocking plate for additional reinforcement.

In addition, the MONDRIAN™ ALIF System features hyperlordotic cage offerings for complex corrections, multiple screw plate configurations for greater operative versatility, and CTL Amedica’s proprietary and precisely machined TiCRO™ surface technology, which offers greater surface area over predicates, significantly increasing bony endplate contact.

The educational lab is open to all surgeons and distributors, but participation space is limited. For more information, contact info@ctlamedica.com or call 1-800-713-9489.

CTL Amedica is a forward-thinking medical device design, development and manufacturing company. CTL Amedica maintains a Texas-based headquarters and in-house manufacturing facility, along with a Pennsylvania-based R&D Center of Excellence. A leader in the medical device technology and biomaterials space, CTL Amedica provides a full line of cervical, thoracic and lumbar fusion and fixation products. In addition, it is the world’s exclusive provider of silicon nitride spine products, which demonstrate greater protein absorption and increased osseointegration, promote better bone growth, enhance osteogenic response and accelerate fusion. For more information, visit https://www.ctlamedica.com/.

