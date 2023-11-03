For Immediate Release

Friday, November 3, 2023



GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES $4 MILLION IN BROWNFIELD REVITALIZATION FUNDING FOR SEVEN COMMUNITIES



Berlin, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Economic Development announced today the state of Vermont is committing $4,058,184 from the Vermont Brownfields Revitalization Fund that promotes the productive reuse of contaminated sites to cleanup properties in Hardwick, Barre, Newport, Burlington, Fairlee, Rutland City, and Winooski.



“Cleaning up unused brownfields and turning them into economic opportunities has been a priority for my team,” said Governor Scott. “Transforming these brownfields into job creators and much needed housing is exactly the kind of work Vermont needs advance.”



Details on the latest round of investment can be found below:



Town of Hardwick

Location: Hardwick, Caledonia County

Award: $1,200,056

Purpose: Redevelopment of a former automotive repair station

Anticipated outputs: 25 full-time employees; reused infrastructure; 4.7 acres mitigated

Turning Point Center

Location: Barre, Washington County

Award: $566,433

Purpose: Relocation and expansion of services for those suffering from substance use disorder

Anticipated outputs: 4 full-time employees; reused infrastructure; expanded programming; .4 acres mitigated

Gilman Housing Trust

Location: Newport, Orleans County

Award: $168,506

Purpose: Newport Crossing campus redevelopment

Anticipated outputs: Reused infrastructure; 3 units of housing; .27 acres mitigated

Champlain Housing Trust

Location: Burlington, Chittenden County

Award: $1,052,692

Purpose: Post Apartments redevelopment; a mixed-use commercial/community and housing project

Anticipated outputs: 13 full-time employees; reused infrastructure; .58 acres remediated; 38 units of housing

Golden Junk, LLC

Location: Winooski, Chittenden County

Award: $253,712.70

Purpose: Redevelopment of a former automotive repair station

Anticipated outputs: 10 full-time employees; reused infrastructure, on a site vacant since 2015; 0.2 acres mitigated; 2 units of housing

512 Main, LLC

Location: Fairlee, Orange County

Award: $16,785

Purpose: Redevelopment of a blighted vacant gas station

Anticipated outputs: 5 full-time employees; reused infrastructure, on a site vacant since 2013; 0.2 acres remediated.

Vermont Farmers Market Education Center, Inc

Location: Rutland City, Rutland County

Award: $800,000

Purpose: Redevelopment of Farmer’s Hall, a 14,750-square foot, vacant commercial space

Anticipated outputs: 21 full-time employees; reused infrastructure, on a vacant site; 2.93 acres mitigated

“These brownfield grants are an invaluable economic development tool,” said Commissioner Joan Goldstein of the Department of Economic Development. “The Department of Economic Development is devoted to creating more opportunities for business, housing, and employment in every town in this state, and our Brownfields Revitalization Fund is helping us get this important work done, rehabilitating these properties so they can contribute to their local economies.”

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is an important partner in brownfield remediation providing expertise and technical assistance for the redevelopment of a contaminated property.

Since the state Brownfields Revitalization Fund (BRF) opened in October 2021, nearly $15 million in cleanup funding has been awarded to 32 projects in ten counties (Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor). The projects combined are anticipated to clean up more than 51 contaminated acres and create 632+ jobs and 468 units of housing. Historically, remediation projects have been funded exclusively by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



