Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced its chief financial officer, Steve Vintz, is scheduled to attend the Needham Infrastructure, Data Analytics, & Cloud Communications Virtual Conference, D.A. Davidson Technology Summit and Barclays Global Technology Conference. Tenable chairman and chief executive officer, Amit Yoran, will join Vintz to attend the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. Yoran will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.



Details for each event are as follows:

5th Annual Needham Infrastructure, Data Analytics, & Cloud Communications Virtual Conference

November 15, 2023

2023 D.A. Davidson Technology Summit

November 16, 2023

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

November 17, 2023

7th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

November 28, 2023

Barclays Global Technology Conference

December 7, 2023

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.

