Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced its chief financial officer, Steve Vintz, is scheduled to attend the Needham Infrastructure, Data Analytics, & Cloud Communications Virtual Conference, D.A. Davidson Technology Summit and Barclays Global Technology Conference. Tenable chairman and chief executive officer, Amit Yoran, will join Vintz to attend the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. Yoran will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Details for each event are as follows:

5th Annual Needham Infrastructure, Data Analytics, & Cloud Communications Virtual Conference
November 15, 2023

2023 D.A. Davidson Technology Summit
November 16, 2023

Stephens Annual Investment Conference
November 17, 2023

7th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit
November 28, 2023

Barclays Global Technology Conference
December 7, 2023

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


Primary Logo

