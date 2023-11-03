Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. Announces Strategic Developments, Welcomes New Leadership, and Engages AlphaBull for Enhanced Communication Strategies

This news follows: Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. Provides Shareholder Update

Richmond, VA, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richmond, VA., November 2, 2023 - Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. (OTCPK: AJOY, $AJOY) ("Ayujoy" or the "Company") wishes to inform its stakeholders of a significant change of control earlier this year. Subsequent to this change, the Company decided to seek the expertise of strategic partners to further its growth aspirations, amplify its brand portfolio, and explore viable options for direct investment and financing opportunities.

Following this strategic shift, Ayujoy relocated its headquarters to Henrico, Virginia. The Company is also in the advanced stages of a rebranding initiative, which includes an application to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority for a change in its trading name and symbol. "InterBrands" has been chosen to represent the Company's renewed focus and expansive business development direction. Upon finalizing these changes, Ayujoy's common stock will persist in trading on the OTC Markets under its new moniker. The acquisition of the www.InterBrands.com domain aligns with this new phase of branding.

An exciting addition to the Company's leadership team is the appointment of Mr. William Murray as the Senior Vice President of International Sales and Marketing. Bringing over two decades of vast experience, Mr. Murray has an outstanding track record in brand and business development. He has been based in Japan since 2004, where he spearheaded impactful marketing campaigns with a keen emphasis on brand activation. As the founder and CEO of the marketing agency, Instyle Tokyo, Mr. Murray has collaborated with global giants such as Sony Pictures, Apple, and Moet Chandon, among others. His impressive portfolio also boasts of organizing prominent events like Tokyo Comic Con and the global launch event of the Step App featuring Usain Bolt. The Company believes that Mr. Murray's leadership, coupled with his profound understanding of international markets, will be pivotal in its endeavors to acquire, license, and nurture brands with global appeal.

In a statement from the Company, Ayujoy announced its selection of AlphaBull for robust communication strategies and to bolster investor relations support. Expressing its confidence in this decision, the statement elaborated, "We are truly impressed with AlphaBull's past achievements with numerous public company clients, their innovative approach to public market communications, and their comprehensive suite of technology solutions tailored for public enterprises. We are confident that our partnership with AlphaBull will significantly enhance our communication and engagement with our shareholders."

In the interest of transparency, AJOY wishes to disclose that Jeff Palumbo, the President of AJOY, is also associated with AlphaBull. While Mr. Palumbo holds positions in both companies, all decisions related to this engagement were made with the best interests of AJOY and its shareholders in mind. Rigorous due diligence was performed to ensure that the terms of the agreement are competitive and represent fair market value.

AJOY remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in all its business dealings. We believe that the expertise and services offered by AlphaBull align with our company's strategic goals and will deliver significant value to our stakeholders.

About AlphaBull:

AlphaBull is a leading communications solutions provider specializing in services for public companies. With a distinctive approach that combines storytelling and strategic communications, AlphaBull assists organizations in effectively conveying their vision, business achievements, and shareholder value. Dedicated to partnering with companies that prioritize authentic shareholder value creation, AlphaBull designs comprehensive campaigns that span multiple platforms and dimensions. For additional information, please visit publiccompany.us, publiccompanypr.com, and pubcowire.com.

AJOY Contact:

ir@interbrands.com

8942 Quioccasin Road, Suite 109

Henrico, VA 23229

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This document contains forward-looking statements. When evaluating these statements, readers should consider various factors, including the Company's potential changes in direction, technological advancements, and competitive market conditions. These and other elements may cause the Company's actual outcomes to differ from any forward-looking statement.

Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. operates as a dynamic incubator and accelerator of businesses and brands. Being a public company under the symbol AJOY, it is actively seeking acquisitions across diverse industries including artificial intelligence (AI), beverages, branding, marketing technologies, real estate, SAAS, and more. The company's strategic approach leverages the combined expertise of its key leadership and advisors to maximize opportunities and returns for its stakeholders.