ON2IT announces a groundbreaking enhancement to its renowned Zero Trust as a Service

ON2IT introduces dynamic protect surface support for Microsoft Azure, further elevating its capabilities to bolster Azure security with Zero Trust principles.

"Our commitment to cybersecurity innovation drives us to continuously enhance AUXO™ with cutting-edge features."
— Johan Bogema
ZALTBOMMEL, NOORD-BRABANT, NETHERLANDS, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ON2IT, a trailblazer in Zero Trust based cybersecurity managed services, announces a groundbreaking enhancement to its renowned Zero Trust as a Service.

ON2IT introduces dynamic protect surface support for Microsoft Azure, further elevating its capabilities to bolster Azure security with Zero Trust principles.

John Kindervag, the pioneer behind Zero Trust and former ON2IT SVP, first coined the mantra: "Never trust, always verify." As his strategy matured, he recognized the need to define precisely what was at risk, leading to the development of the protect surface concept using the DAAS (Data, Applications, Assets, Services) framework.

By seamlessly integrating the ON2IT Zero Trust as a Service platform AUXO™ with Azure, this platform now empowers enterprises to dynamically update protect surface metadata, enabling unmatched precision in management and fortifying SOC efforts.

"Our commitment to cybersecurity innovation drives us to continuously enhance AUXO™ with cutting-edge features," said Johan Bogema, Cloud Specialist at ON2IT.

"The introduction of dynamic protect surface support for Azure reiterates our dedication to simplifying and optimizing Azure security within a Zero Trust framework."

AUXO™'s new capabilities deliver:

Real-time Adaptability: Enterprises can now dynamically update protect surface metadata in AUXO™ as the Azure environment evolves, ensuring an up-to-date protect surface definition.

Increased Relevance: Detailed metadata integration empowers organizations to correlate security events to the relevant Azure resources

Responsive Threat Management: The seamless interface between Azure and AUXO™ enhances threat management by providing immediate and adaptive responses to potential security incidents.

The integration of dynamic protect surface support for Azure in AUXO™ marks a significant leap towards fortified Azure security management. Furthermore, by linking Azure's assets to AUXO™, businesses can streamline compliance efforts, ensuring that their protect surfaces adhere to regulatory standards.

For more information, please visit ON2IT’s website. https://on2it.net/the-dynamic-update-of-protect-surface-metadata/

Karin Muller
ON2IT
+31 641028562
