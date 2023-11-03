Sunrise New Energy Enhances Investor Visibility with 24/7 Live Stream of Factory Operations Using 11 Cameras

ZIBO, China, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced the completion of construction in Zone B of its plant in Guizhou. Zone B covers an area of 128,000 square meters, with the factory facilities occupying 20,400 square meters and the office covering 1,800 square meters. The main facilities in Zone B include the rolling and grinding workshops, as well as the finished goods warehouse. Previously, the Company had completed Zone A, which is primarily used for graphitization, crushing and granulation, including workshops 1 and 8, a laboratory, and an office building. The construction of Zone B provides an important expansion to the company's production capabilities.

To further reinforce its commitment to transparency and openness, Sunrise has installed 11 cameras at different angles in both Zone A and Zone B of its plant. These cameras provide a 24/7 live stream of the factory's operations, allowing investors and customers to observe the ongoing work and the products being manufactured. The Company believes that it is the first public company in the world to offer a real-time 24/7 live stream of its product manufacturing processes.

Investors can access the live stream by visiting the Company's website at http://sunrisenewenergy.com/#/video and clicking on the "Our Factory; Live Stream" button. By providing this unprecedented level of access, Sunrise aims to foster trust and transparency with its stakeholders.

“Sunrise continues to prioritize transparency, technological innovation, and investor engagement. ” said Mr. Haiping Hu, Sunrise’s Chairman, emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to investor transparency, "We understand that U.S. investors may feel restricted in conducting thorough investigations of Chinese companies. That's why we have implemented real-time streaming, enabling investors to witness the ongoing work and the products being manufactured with their own eyes. We embrace an open attitude and extend a warm welcome to investors and customers from around the world to engage cooperation. "

Figure: Live stream of the Sunrise’s factory

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company’s joint venture is constructing a 260,543 ㎡manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com . The Company also maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

