Companies are increasingly employing the 3S strategy to remain competitive

VIETNAM, November 3 - HÀ NỘI — As technology and innovation continue to disrupt and reshape the business landscape, more companies have pursued the 3S strategy to pivot their businesses towards the digital future.

In today’s fast-changing business world, companies are facing growing more pressure to stay ahead of the curve. Thus, it is easy to find the application of the 3S strategy across diverse domains, overseeing business models, digital transformation, or market expansion. The implementation of the 3S model also varies based on the specific goals, vision, and mission of each company.

In the technology industry, Chinese computer maker Lenovo has an ambitious plan to become the leader and enabler of intelligent transformation. The company has laid out a 3S strategy of Smart IoT, Smart Infrastructure and Smart Verticals to drive future growth and industry leadership.

Specifically, to tap into the lucrative smart IoT industry, Lenovo will make its current devices smarter, launch new smart devices, and embed Lenovo smart solutions everywhere.

With Smart Infrastructure, Lenovo aims to meet the increasing demands of data storage, processing, and analysis. Meanwhile, Smart Verticals are end-to-end solutions that include hardware, software, and services to serve customers in a wide range of industries.

Faced with the transition towards digital business models, Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate, has also sought solutions to create an agile, powerful platform. Therefore, the group focuses on the 3S - Simplification, Synergy, and Scale - to accelerate its transformation.

Accordingly, Tata Group companies have simplified their business structures and expanded their scope and scale by modernising traditional businesses and adding new ones. Similar businesses like consumer and retail, financial services, and aviation and defence were regrouped under 10 verticals to achieve synergy-related benefits.

Likewise, the 3S strategy - Sensors, Software, and Services - is a key focus for German technology group Bosch to become a major player in the Internet of Things (IoT).

The basic idea is to connect the physical world, which includes products, machines, devices for internal transportation, and so on, with the digital world in order to create a digital twin. This digital twin is the basis for creating solutions that use the generated data.

In a competitive fintech environment, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG), the leading fintech company in Thailand under KBank, stands out from other players due to its unique selling points based on 3S - Speed, Scale, and Sustainability. This 3S strategy is vital for KBTG to become a leader in Vietnam's tech industry by 2025.

Speed, as the first pillar of its 3S strategy, is the foundation for the company to keep pace with the digital revolution.

Accordingly, KBTG is actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders and technology companies in the region to satisfy the demand of tech-savvy customers. In 2022, KBTG established KBTG Vietnam in HCM City to facilitate collaboration in both Vietnam and elsewhere in the region.

To speed up its business operations, KBTG also implements the Agile methodology to facilitate integration among business and IT departments. Unlike conventional project management methods, Agile is a flexible approach to accelerating the implementation of projects.

Departments will focus on short-term plans and take small but continuous steps to deliver results. Therefore, the departments can accelerate the pace of new product launches in a timely response to market needs.

In addition, KBTG has also found other global practices and cutting-edge technologies, such as GitHub CoPilot, to create flexible, AI-powered organisations. This boosts work speed, enabling faster code writing and technology development to meet market needs promptly.

In Việt Nam, KBTG has adopted generative AI and chatGPT as assistants to ease the coding efforts for its programmers. It is clear that accelerating Agile adoption helps the company deepen its penetration in the Vietnamese market.

The second pillar is Scale, which indicates KBTG's ongoing expansion to become a regional tech company by 2025. Just after setting up its presence in HCM City, KBTG expanded to Hà Nội in 2023 to strengthen its infrastructure development and support a growing user base in the Vietnamese market.

The company expects to build up a solid base in infrastructure and software design in Việt Nam in collaboration with other subsidiaries, including KX in Thailand and K-Tech in Shenzhen, China.

It is noticeable that the expansion of KBTG will support KBank's goal of being one of the top 20 banks by asset size in Việt Nam by 2027. The achievement of such targets would not be possible without having at the centre of the company's strategy the talented people who turn this vision and mission into reality.

KBTG expects to attract more than 500 workers within the next three years in order to drive the company to be at the forefront of the regional tech industry. Therefore, the third pillar, Sustain, is centred on improving workforce development. KBTG believes that it must first make 'people' sustainable so that the organisation might become sustainable.

In Việt Nam, KBTG has turned this thinking into four actionable strategies.

Firstly, the company designs its own working strategies to unlock the full potential of each individual.

Secondly, Vietnamese talents can grab opportunities for work and learning at the regional level.

Thirdly, to foster a sense of unity and collaboration, the company nurtures the spirit of ONE KBTG, including One Step Ahead; One Goal; One Team and Number One.

Finally, KBTG enables new generation teams to join the community in education and skill enhancement programmes.

Thanussak Thanyasiri, Managing Director of KBTG Vietnam, said: “KBTG Vietnam’s key mission is software development, the creation of financial innovations, and new technologies to facilitate KBank’s business operations and business customers in Thailand, Việt Nam, and other ASEAN countries, with the important goal of becoming Vietnam’s top technology company by 2025. The 3S strategy is vital for us to overcome challenges, stay strong, and grow fast in the fintech market."

As of present, KBTG Vietnam’s software development and delivery are based on the 3S strategy, along with the adoption of world-class software methodology and tech capability with quality equal to KBTG in Thailand and the application of case studies worldwide. — VNS