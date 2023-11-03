ELISA Diagnostic Test Market to Hit 7.37% CAGR, Globally, by 2030- Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global ELISA diagnostic test market revenue to reach USD 2.27 billion during 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is a diagnostic technique that helps detect antibodies or infectious agents present in a biological fluid. Antibodies are produced by the body in response to an infection, and hence, an antibody ELISA test can help determine if an animal has come in contact with a specific virus. On the other hand, an antigen ELISA test can directly detect the virus in an infected animal.

According to our new research study on “ ELISA Diagnostic Test Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Adoption (Human and Veterinary), Test Type (Sandwich ELISA, Indirect ELISA, Competitive ELISA, and Multiple & Portable ELISA), Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cancer Diagnosis, Protein Quantification, and Others), End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Veterinary Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa),” The global ELISA diagnostic test market size is expected to reach $2.27 billion by 2030 from $1.28 billion in 2022 to; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.37% from 2022 to 2030.





Global ELISA Diagnostic Test Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Major players in the ELISA Diagnostic Test market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Idexx Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ; Abbott Laboratories; Danaher Corp; Innovative Diagnostics SAS; Pictor Ltd; DiaSorin SpA; Elabscience Biotechnology Inc; and Bio-Techne Corp. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities. Key Developments by Major Market Players are:

In June, 2022 Biotech Firm Tackling COVID-19 and M. bovis successfully developed rapid, accurate Johnes Diseases Assay. It is accurate, affordable multiplexed diagnostics test for Mycobacterium avium paratuberculosis also known as Johne’s disease that save the New Zealand industry upward.

In January 2022, Pictor successfully completed validation trail in US for its SARS-CoV-2 Antibody test at two separates sites.

In February 2020, Bio-Techne Corp launched next generation ELISA kits. The launch of the Quantikine QuicKitTM ELISA product line was announced by Bio-Techne Corp. The capabilities of the Quantikine ELISA kits from the previous generation are increased by this new product line, allowing researchers to work longer hours without sacrificing quality. In under 90 minutes, these assays accurately quantify the proteins in serum, plasma, and cell supernates.







Rising Infectious Diseases Among Animals is Driving the Global ELISA Diagnostic Test Market Growth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, enteric diseases linked to animals or environments account for 450,000 case of illnesses, 5,000 hospitalizations, and 76 deaths among humans in the US alone. These illnesses are observed in humans in contact with animal feces or body fluids, and the pathogens transmitted through animal contact can prove dangerous for humans. Additionally, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) published a report revealing that 60% of human infections comprise animal-related diseases. It also mentioned that 75% of emerging animal diseases can be transmitted to humans, and there are five emerging diseases among animals annually. Every year, about 55,000 healthcare claims are associated with rabies infection worldwide, comprising mainly children due to infected dog bites as per the WHO report. Further, the Health for Animals report reveals that six animal-related diseases (Hantavirus, Lymphocytic, Choriomeningitis virus (LCMV), plague, salmonella, rat bite fever, and tularemia) caused economic losses worth US$ 80 billion within 12 years. Among six, just one animal-related disease, "Foot and Mouth," costs farmers up to US$ 21 billion globally every year. Also, the Australian Government estimated that an outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease costs farmers US$ 50.98 billion in direct costs over 10 years.

The persistent lymphocytosis (PL) present among cows can infect their calves during pregnancy. Cows can suffer from serious milk production declines and may infect other surrounding animals. In this scenario, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) test is best suited to test infected cow positive for PL disease as it reveals proper lymphocyte count clinical results on testing. Further, the test is reported by veterinarian to be 95% sensitive for animals infected with 55 days of infection. Therefore, ELISA test is commonly recommended by veterinarian for animals aged 8 months and above. Thus, rising incidence of animal-associated diseases propels the demand for ELISA tests.





Global ELISA Diagnostic Test Market: Segmental Overview

The ELISA Diagnostic Test market is segmented on the basis of by Adoption, Test Type, Application, and End User. In terms of adoption, the market is bifurcated into human and veterinary. The human segment held a larger market share in 2022 and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period. Infectious diseases are caused by infectious agents, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and other pathogens. With the growing environmental changes and poor sanitation conditions, infections are rising and new diseases are emerging worldwide. Serological tests such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) can detect viral and bacterial antigens and antibodies to help diagnose these diseases in their early stage in the biological samples such as blood, plasma, urine, and stool samples. Therefore, the prevalence of these infectious diseases among the population is boosting the global ELISA diagnostic test market in humans. Based on test type, the global ELISA diagnostic test market is segregated as sandwich ELISA, indirect ELISA, competitive ELISA, and multiple & portable ELISA. The indirect ELISA segment held a larger market share in 2022 and the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period. Based on Application the global ELISA diagnostic test market is segmented into Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Cancer Diagnosis, Protein Quantification, and Others. The infectious disease segment held the largest share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.43% in the market during the forecast period. Based on End User the market is differentiated into Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others.









