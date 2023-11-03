Malaria Treatment Market Size to Hit 28.5% CAGR, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global malaria treatment market revenue to reach $24.48 Billion by 2030.

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malaria is a serious infection spread by an infected mosquito. The infection is very common in certain parts of the world, such as large areas of Africa and Asia, Central and South America, and the Dominican Republic and Haiti. However, malaria is an entirely preventable and treatable disease if tackled at an early stage. For example, malaria is treated with a prescription drug to kill the parasite. The types of drugs and the length of treatment vary depending on the type of malarial parasite infection, the severity of symptoms, and age.

According to our new research study on “ Malaria Treatment Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Treatment (Generic Drug, Originators, Vaccines, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), and Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others),” the malaria treatment market size to reach $24.48 billion by 2030 from $3.29 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2030.





Global Malaria Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cipla Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi SA, GSK Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc, AdvaCare Pharma USA LLC, VLP Therapeutics LLC, Lupin Ltd, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are among the leading companies operating in the global malaria treatment market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2022, the Gavi Vaccination Project, funded by the Gates Foundation, introduced the Mosquirix vaccine developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for the first time in three African countries: Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi. This vaccine was reportedly the first malaria vaccine. This was a critical first step in introducing malaria vaccines in countries with moderate to high transmission rates of malaria caused by P. falciparum.

In May 2021, Novartis delivered 1 billion courses of antimalarial treatment, including 430 million pediatric treatments, largely at no profit since 1999. More than 90% of this artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) was supplied without profit to malaria-endemic countries across the globe.

In January 2021, GSK, PATH, and Bharat Biotech (BBIL) declared that a product transfer agreement was signed for the malaria vaccine RTS,S/AS01E. The agreement included transferring the manufacturing of the RTS,S antigen portion of the vaccine and granting a license for all rights related to the malaria vaccine to BBIL. GSK retained the production of the vaccine adjuvant (AS01E) and supplied it to BBIL.

In May 2020, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited acquired Correvio Pharma Corp, a specialty pharmaceutical company. Under the acquisition, ADVANZ PHARMA achieved an immediate and direct commercial expansion in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Benelux region.





Extending Pipeline of New Drugs and Vaccines:

Antimicrobial resistance can put the public at risk of many diseases, such as malaria. To overcome this challenge, the R&D of new medicines is considered the best strategy; as a result, the antimalarial pipeline is becoming increasingly robust. Public-private partnerships are accelerating research activities related to the treatment of malaria. For instance, Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), a nonprofit organization, works with numerous pharmaceutical companies to reduce the burden of malaria by developing novel treatment options





A few antimalarial that are under clinical development are mentioned in the table below:

Drug Developer Clinical Trial Stage Artefenomel Sanofi Phase IIb KAE609 Novartis AG Phase IIb KAF156 Novartis AG Phase IIb DSM265 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Phase IIa SANARIA PfSPZ-GA1 Sanaria Phase II SANARIA PfSPZ Vaccine–Radiation Attenuated PfSPZ Vaccine Sanaria Phase II SANARIA PfSPZ-CVac Sanaria Phase II MSP3-CRM-Vac4All Vac4All Phase I Liver-Stage Antigen-3 (LSA3) Vac4All Phase IIa





The Middle East & Africa holds the largest share of the malaria treatment market, with Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Angola, and Cameroon being the major contributors to the market growth in this region. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the malaria treatment market is driven by the collaborations between the companies, growing incidences of cancer, and increasing clinical trials. Moreover, India reported an 83.34% reduction in malaria morbidity and a 92% decrease in associated mortality from 2000 to 2019. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that pregnant women are three times more susceptible to malaria infections as compared to others. Thus, rapid diagnosis and subsequent treatment plans are essential, which favor the growth of the malaria treatment market in India. There is also an escalating demand for the RDTs as they facilitate easy and rapid diagnoses. Many international organizations and the Government of India are working towards the eradication of malaria. The introduction of the Parasight Malarial Platform for hospitals and pathology labs in India by companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company and SightDX for the rapid diagnosis of malaria also favors the market growth. The increasing number of latent malaria cases in the country and the demand for advanced diagnostics tests are driving the growth of the malaria treatment market.





Global Malaria Treatment Market: Segmental Overview

Based on treatment, the global malaria treatment market is segmented into generic drugs, originators, vaccines, and others. The vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2022; moreover, the same segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. Vaccines provide active acquired immunity against particular infectious diseases. The market for malaria vaccines is growing at a significant growth rate owing to increasing research and development activities and an increasing pipeline of vaccine candidates. Increasing research and development activities are offering lucrative opportunities for the segment growth. For instance, in March 2020, Novavax, Inc. and Serum Institute of India entered into a commercial license agreement; this will allow SII to use Novavax’s proprietary Matrix-M vaccine adjuvant with SII’s malaria vaccine candidate. Matrix-M is a key component in the malaria vaccine candidate and is currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial sponsored by the Jenner Institute, UK.









