Sale of Westinghouse Receives Regulatory Approval

BROOKFIELD News, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) and its listed affiliate Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN) today announced the receipt of all required regulatory approvals to close the previously announced sale of Westinghouse Electric Company (the “transaction”) to a consortium of Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners.



The transaction is expected to be completed on or about November 7, 2023.

