Mycorrhizae-Based Biofertilizers Market Poised for Remarkable Growth

Chicago, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market is a growing sector in agriculture and horticulture. Mycorrhizae are beneficial fungi that form a symbiotic relationship with plant roots, enhancing nutrient uptake and overall plant health. Biofertilizers containing mycorrhizal fungi have gained popularity due to their eco-friendly and sustainable nature. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market is projected to grow to USD 1,087 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Need of Mycorrhizae-based Biofertilizers in the Fruits and Vegetables Segment

Enhanced Nutrient Uptake: Mycorrhizal fungi form a symbiotic relationship with plant roots, extending their reach in the soil. This enables plants to access essential nutrients, particularly phosphorus and micronutrients, more efficiently. Fruits and vegetables require various nutrients for healthy growth and optimal yields, making mycorrhizal biofertilizers a valuable addition to their cultivation.





Improved Crop Yields: Mycorrhizae help plants absorb nutrients from the soil, leading to increased fruit and vegetable production. This is especially beneficial for high-value crops like tomatoes, peppers, strawberries, and apples, as higher yields translate into greater profits for growers.





Stress Tolerance: Fruits and vegetables are often exposed to environmental stressors such as drought, salinity, and disease pressure. Mycorrhizal fungi enhance the plant's ability to withstand these stressors by improving water and nutrient uptake. This results in healthier, more resilient plants and higher-quality produce.





Reduced Chemical Inputs: Using mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers can reduce the need for synthetic chemical fertilizers in fruit and vegetable farming. This aligns with consumer demand for cleaner, pesticide-free produce and supports sustainable and organic farming practices.





Quality Improvement: Mycorrhizal fungi can enhance the flavor, color, and nutritional content of fruits and vegetables. This not only benefits the growers by fetching higher prices for premium produce but also meets the increasing consumer demand for high-quality, nutritious, and flavorful food.





Asia Pacific: The Epicenter of Mycorrhizae-Based Biofertilizers

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a profound surge in the mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers industry. Countries such as China, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan are becoming prominent markets for mycorrhizal biofertilizers due to advancements in agricultural technology and a growing awareness of their benefits.

Agriculture stands as a linchpin of economic development in Asia, and governments in the region are proactively promoting the use of biofertilizers as an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical fertilizers. Schemes and initiatives such as the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY), Mission Organic Value Chain Development for Northeastern Region (MOVCDNER), and National Food Security Mission (NFSM) are spearheading the transition towards sustainable agricultural practices.

Furthermore, a collective effort across the agriculturally prosperous nations of the Great Mekong Region - China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia - is driving the creation and utilization of biofertilizers, offering them to farmers at affordable prices. These initiatives aim to reduce reliance on chemical fertilizers and promote sustainable agriculture.

Conclusion

The mycorrhizae-based biofertilizers market represents more than just a burgeoning industry; it signifies a vital step towards a sustainable and resilient agricultural future. As these biofertilizers continue to gain traction, they not only promise abundant harvests but also contribute to a healthier planet where agriculture thrives on the principles of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

