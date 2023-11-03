Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,550 in the last 365 days.

Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023 on November 15, 2023

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE) the global leader of Direct-To-Consumer cross border ecommerce enablement, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before market opens on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Global-e management will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-704-4453
International Toll: +1-201-389-0920


Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Global-e Online Ltd.

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer cross-border ecommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
IR@global-e.com
+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:
Garrett Krivicich
Headline Media
Globale@headline.media
+1 786-233-7684


Primary Logo

You just read:

Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2023 on November 15, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more