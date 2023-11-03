Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Armour holds a PhD from UCLA (among other degrees) and has achieved impressive strides in diverse fields that include education, non-profit administration, ministry and the US Navy. He later founded a consulting company that speaks to his decades of leadership accomplishments -- Strategic Leadership Development International (SDLI).

As an executive coach, business strategist, and keynote speaker there are few subjects that he has yet to broach. Doctor Mike, as he is affectionally known, has coached close to 1000 executives and entrepreneurs. He has consulted with corporate leaders and individuals in nearly every business, industry, and geographic corner. He has shared his insights in numerous venues, such as training sessions, conferences, face-to-face discussions, and public addresses, as well as articles and even a bestselling book Leadership and the Power of Trust. Over the past five years, Dr. Mike has taken to podcasts to spread his messages about career and managerial success.

With this notable background, Mike Armour realizes more than most that highly successful people never tackle the biggest projects or issues alone. They thrive on the support, ideas, and feedback of people at the same career, emotional, and personal level. That is why they seek out others at conferences, networking events and increasingly nowadays in Mastermind Groups. This ensures that as one ascends the ladder, it is not a solo expedition.

In his three November shows, Dr. Mike (as we affectionately call him) is going to focus on Mastermind Groups: what they are, who joins them, and what distinguishes them from other coalitions and support groups. He will address just which type or level of manager participates in these groups, and how one might align their vision and goals with others in a Mastermind Group, whether currently existing or just forming.

Dr. Mike has served as the facilitator of such Mastermind Groups in the past and may be launching another one in the near future. So be sure to listen and learn and decide if you have what it takes to be part of these powerful initiatives.

Close Up Radio will Feature Dr. Mike Armour in a series of discussions with Jim Masters on Mondays at 2:00pm EST in November, the 6th, 13th and 20th

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Michael Armour and his work visit www.leaderperfect.com