Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 3:35 pm ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET

Location: Kimpton EPIC Hotel, Miami, FL

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

