Battery Supllier Statement of "30kWh battery explostion news"

Factly,batteries are intact without signs of fire and the cause of the accident is still under investigation--Shenzhen Basen Technology Co.,LtdSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, 中国, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the discussion about battery safety sparked by the recent report of German home "30kWh battery explostion news" in PV Magazine, we, Shenzhen Basen Technology Co., Ltd., find it necessary to provide the public with the following accurate information and technical popularization to dispel unnecessary doubts and clarify the truth.
PV Magazine recently reported a German home "30 kWh battery explosion" incident and imprecisely mentioned our company's name and battery model "MY-381". We must clarify that the "MY-381" battery is not our product. There were “hardly any signs of fire” near the battery storage unit, according to the homeowner. It was written in the news, the pictures in the article show that the battery appears intact and there are no burn marks around it. In fact, upon verification with the official website of the fire department, the current investigation results show that a building collapsed, but the cause has not been determined, so it cannot be confirmed to be directly related to any battery product.
Since the report, we have not received any customer feedback regarding such issues. When PV Magazine implicated our company in the report, we acted immediately, reaching out to relevant customers. They confirmed that the exact cause of the incident has not been determined and agreed that mentioning our company's name without conclusive evidence is inappropriate.
Moreover, we regret that PV Magazine published information involving our company without thorough verification, causing unnecessary public concern and panic. We call on all media to adhere to the principles of science and objectivity when reporting such incidents, to avoid speculation and spreading unverified information.
Part Two: Battery Safety and Technical Popularization
Thermal Runaway Phenomenon Introduction:
In the battery field, thermal runaway is a technical term describing a situation where the temperature inside a battery rises abruptly due to uncontrolled chemical reactions. Thermal runaway can lead to decreased battery performance, damage, and even safety incidents; thus, preventing thermal runaway is a primary task in battery design and manufacturing.
Thermal Stability of Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries:
Compared to other types of lithium-ion batteries, lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries are favored for their excellent thermal stability. The materials used in these batteries are less likely to release oxygen under high temperatures, significantly reducing the risk of thermal runaway. Under normal operating conditions, LiFePO4 batteries have a wide operating temperature range, effectively resisting the impact of external environments and ensuring safe and stable operation.
Analysis of Thermal Runaway Triggers:
Thermal runaway triggers include extremely high external temperatures, battery design defects, internal short circuits, overcharging, and over-discharging. These factors can intensify the chemical reactions inside the battery, generating excessive heat, while the battery's own heat dissipation capacity cannot release the heat promptly, leading to thermal runaway. It is noteworthy that this process requires a combination of multiple adverse factors to trigger.
Preventing and Controlling Thermal Runaway:
To prevent and control thermal runaway, strict control is required in aspects of battery design, manufacturing, usage, and maintenance:
Design and Manufacturing: Ensure reasonable battery design, strict quality control during manufacturing, excellent material selection for battery components, and built-in multiple safety protection mechanisms, such as temperature monitoring and control systems, pressure relief devices, etc.
Popularization Summary:
Thermal runaway in lithium iron phosphate batteries is not a simple overheating issue; it involves complex chemical reactions and physical processes. Through this popularization, we hope consumers will have a more comprehensive and scientific understanding of LiFePO4 batteries and a deeper insight into related safety issues. Meanwhile, we remind the public not to believe unverified information before official investigation results are released.
Final Statement:
Looking back on this incident, we regret that PV Magazine's report mentioned our company's name without sufficient evidence, causing unnecessary misunderstandings and panic. We urge all media to adopt a more responsible and cautious attitude when reporting on technical and safety issues, based on facts rather than conjecture. At the same time, we hope that through this explanation, we have provided the public with an objective and clear perspective, helping to understand the true nature of the incident.
