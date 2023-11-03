TG Therapeutics to Participate in the 5th Annual Guggenheim Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology (INI) Conference

Fireside chat scheduled for Monday, November 6, 2023, at 3:10 PM ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 5th Annual Guggenheim Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology (INI) Conference, being held at the JW Marriott Essex House, in New York City on November 6 -7, 2023. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 3:10 PM ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS

TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has received approval from the U.S. FDA for BRIUMVI ® (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as European Commission (EC) approval for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.

