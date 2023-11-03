Submit Release
XPENG P7 Receives Silver Nomination in L&B Home’s Premium Electric Car of the Year 2023/24

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today shared the news that the international version of its all-electric sports sedan, XPENG P7, has received a Silver Nomination in Lyd & Billede Home's Premium Electrical Car of the Year category for 2023/24.

The new XPENG P7 has impressed Europe since its release and, on October 25, received a five-star safety rating in the 2023 Euro NCAP test thanks to its impressive body structure and comprehensive XPILOT Safety features.

Lyd & Billede Home is the most significant media player in the Nordics in the consumer electronics reviews space. L&B Home tests around 475–500 consumer products annually, including electric vehicles, where XPENG P7 has been recognized in the premium category. Among the six finalists, XPENG P7 was chosen for the Silver Nomination based on its overall quality.

L&B Home commented, "XPENG P7 is a serious luxury alternative(..). While it doesn't have any trump cards up its sleeve when it comes to battery or software, it keeps up with the times and adds plenty of classic luxury in the cabin and high levels of comfort on the road."

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG, noted, “This nomination marks another milestone on our journey in Europe after starting XPENG P7 deliveries just a few months ago. We are very grateful for the recognition and will continuously strive to deliver people-first mobility experiences with new levels of sophistication to our local customers—we want to be the electric vehicle brand of choice for many European drivers."

image1.png

[XPENG P7 Wing Edition exterior]

image2.png

[P7 interior]

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

Visit heyxpeng.com for more information.

XPENG P7 Wing Edition Exterior

XPENG P7 Wing Edition Exterior
XPENG P7 interior

XPENG P7 interior

