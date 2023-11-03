This guidebook explains the concept of public policy, provides detailed information about the stages of the policy development process and the participation of civil society organisations in this process. The resource is intended for students, teachers and other researchers in the field.

The resource is created by the ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP. The project aims to help increase CSOs’ capacities to engage in policy-making processes, foster local development, and promote social entrepreneurship and social innovation.