Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,538 in the last 365 days.

Promote Ukraine to host 2023 European Advocacy Forum at the European Parliament in Brussels

The second annual edition of the European Advocacy Forum will take place at the European Parliament in Brussels on 9-10 November.

Twenty-nine Ukrainian civil society organisations from 19 European countries will have the opportunity to network and discuss advocacy priorities for Ukraine in the coming year.

Key objectives of the forum include identifying key advocacy priorities for 2024, facilitating constructive dialogue between Ukrainian CSOs and EU decision-makers, and establishing actionable strategies for advocacy.

In 2022, the first edition of the forum gathered Ukrainian CSOs from 14 different countries to debate urgent issues and share best practices.

The event is organised within the ‘Ukraine Leads’ framework of Promote Ukraine with the support of the European Parliament and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Promote Ukraine is a Ukrainian media, civil society and advocacy organisation voicing the interests of Ukrainian civil society in Brussels. The organisation was previously awarded the 2022 European Citizen’s Prize for its advocacy work.

Find out more

Forum website

You just read:

Promote Ukraine to host 2023 European Advocacy Forum at the European Parliament in Brussels

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more