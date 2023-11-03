Promote Ukraine to host 2023 European Advocacy Forum at the European Parliament in Brussels

The second annual edition of the European Advocacy Forum will take place at the European Parliament in Brussels on 9-10 November.

Twenty-nine Ukrainian civil society organisations from 19 European countries will have the opportunity to network and discuss advocacy priorities for Ukraine in the coming year.

Key objectives of the forum include identifying key advocacy priorities for 2024, facilitating constructive dialogue between Ukrainian CSOs and EU decision-makers, and establishing actionable strategies for advocacy.

In 2022, the first edition of the forum gathered Ukrainian CSOs from 14 different countries to debate urgent issues and share best practices.

The event is organised within the ‘Ukraine Leads’ framework of Promote Ukraine with the support of the European Parliament and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Promote Ukraine is a Ukrainian media, civil society and advocacy organisation voicing the interests of Ukrainian civil society in Brussels. The organisation was previously awarded the 2022 European Citizen’s Prize for its advocacy work.

