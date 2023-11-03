Submit Release
EU and UNDP publish new manual on how to develop innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has developed a new manual for the use of public policy researchers. The guidebook was drafted as part of the ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project funded by the European Union. 

The manual was developed on the basis of the training on public policy and policy analysis organised in the framework of the project.

It introduces the concept of public policy, and details the stages of the policy-making process and the involvement of civil society organisations in the process. It also explains the role of recommendation documents in policy adoption and drafting, and provides practical examples.

The resource is intended for students, teachers and other researchers in the field.

The ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project is funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP. The project aims to help increase CSOs’ capacities to engage in policy-making processes, foster local development, and promote social entrepreneurship and social innovation.

