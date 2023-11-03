Submit Release
Ukraine: Social Work Training Centre opens in Dnipro with UNDP, EU and Swedish support 

On 2 November, the United Nations Development Programme and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, with the assistance of the European Union (EU) and the Government of Sweden, opened a Social Work Training Centre in Dnipro. 

The Centre will provide comprehensive methodological support in conducting social work and providing services to the most vulnerable segments of the population, in particular, internally displaced persons.

According to a UNDP press release, the uniqueness of the Centre lies in the synergy of all stakeholders. “Local partners renovated the premises themselves, while the EU and UNDP provided the front and back offices with furniture and modern equipment. Human resource development, educational activities and staff training will be supported by funds from the Government of Sweden,” says UNDP.

